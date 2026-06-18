Blenko Live, Love, Guard Suncatcher or Water Bottle

About this shop
As a suncatcher or window ornament these ae striking 4" in diameter. Each is slightly different due to the handmade process.
Fishing line is recommended to hang your decoration to best suit your desired look.
Blenko Signature Water Bottle
Featured in various magazines, TV appearances and throughout online publications. This model is a smaller version of the 384 classic water bottle.
NOT Dishwasher safe
This is a multifunctional piece.
A glass pitcher
A lovely flower vase
A decorative piece
Specs
6" Tall, 5" Wide
Holds up to 16 fluid ounces
100% handmade by Appalachians in West Virginia
Crafted with processes and methods used for thousands of years
If you do not live local and/or cannot work out meeting one of the members you can have it shipped.
$
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