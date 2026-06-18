A teal glass vase with a white silhouette of a flag twirler and the words "LIVE, LOVE, GUARD" is set against a plain white background.

Offered by

Mid-Ohio Valley Performing Arts Association

About this shop

Blenko Live, Love, Guard Suncatcher or Water Bottle

Live Love Guard Suncatcher item
Live Love Guard Suncatcher item
Live Love Guard Suncatcher
$28

As a suncatcher or window ornament these ae striking 4" in diameter. Each is slightly different due to the handmade process.

Fishing line is recommended to hang your decoration to best suit your desired look.

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Live, Love, Guard Water Bottle item
Live, Love, Guard Water Bottle
$130

Blenko Signature Water Bottle

Featured in various magazines, TV appearances and throughout online publications. This model is a smaller version of the 384 classic water bottle.

NOT Dishwasher safe

This is a multifunctional piece.

A glass pitcher

A lovely flower vase

A decorative piece


Specs

6" Tall, 5" Wide

Holds up to 16 fluid ounces

100% handmade by Appalachians in West Virginia

Crafted with processes and methods used for thousands of years

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Shipping
$10

If you do not live local and/or cannot work out meeting one of the members you can have it shipped.

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Add a donation for Mid-Ohio Valley Performing Arts Association

$

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