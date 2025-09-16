Blerd.ie Con

Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. (ga = general admission)
✨ Vendor Booth (10x10) – Make your brand impossible to miss! Includes canopy + 6’ table with plenty of space to showcase products and create an experience. Limited booths available — secure yours before they’re gone!
* The following items are required to be a confirmed vendor:
• Contribution (75.00) to African American Advisory Alliance nonprofit via registration link
• Completed DPOA Vendor Agreement (sign upon arrival)
• Valid Sellers Permit
• Liability Insurance naming City of Pomona and DPOA as additionally insured
• Valid LA COUNTY Health Permit / Cottage Food License (if applicable)
Send required documents to: [email protected] by 1st of the month
✨ Vendor Table (6’) – Perfect for artists, makers, and small businesses. Includes one 6’ table — just bring your goods and your vibe, we’ll handle the rest! Spots are limited, reserve early to lock in your space!
* The following items are required to be a confirmed vendor:
• Contribution (30.00) to African American Advisory Alliance nonprofit via registration link
• Completed DPOA Vendor Agreement (sign upon arrival)
• Valid Sellers Permit
• Liability Insurance naming City of Pomona and DPOA as additionally insured
• Valid LA COUNTY Health Permit / Cottage Food License (if applicable)
Send required documents to: [email protected] by 1st of the month
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing