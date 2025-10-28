Hosted by
About this event
Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Seats reserved in advance, hand selected by the Artistic Director for optimal viewing and acoustics. Available until noon day of concert.
Early Bird pricing available until 11:59pm 3/13.
Day of concert price - $40
Early Bird pricing available until 11:59pm 3/13.
Day of concert price - $25
Early Bird pricing available until 11:59pm 3/13.
Day of concert price - $20
A bundle of 10 tickets!
$5 savings per ticket
A bundle of 10 tickets!
$5 savings per ticket
18 and under get in Free!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!