Manai Fou Assembly Of God ~ Youth Ministry

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Manai Fou Assembly Of God ~ Youth Ministry

About this event

Blessed & Breaded TAKE 2 ~ Chicken Katsu Plate Sale ENCORE

2600 E 16th Ave

Anchorage, AK 99508, USA

Plate item
Plate
$20

Ono Kine Grindz!!! Signature Chicken Katsu Plate—a golden, crispy masterpiece perfectly seasoned that’s pure comfort on a plate. Premium chicken, bread it in light, airy Japanese panko crumbs, and fry it to a perfect golden-brown, shattering with every bite. Served alongside a sweet & savory sauce, scoop of fluffy white rice, a creamy classic mac salad and cold drink of your choice.


Po'i Fai 16 oz. item
Po'i Fai 16 oz.
$5

A refreshing, sweet Polynesian dessert drink. A creamy, cold & sweet beverage made with mashed overripe bananas, blended and served to perfection.

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