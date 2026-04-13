Blessed & Breaded TAKE 2 ~ Chicken Katsu Plate Sale ENCORE

Ono Kine Grindz!!! Signature Chicken Katsu Plate—a golden, crispy masterpiece perfectly seasoned that’s pure comfort on a plate. Premium chicken, bread it in light, airy Japanese panko crumbs, and fry it to a perfect golden-brown, shattering with every bite. Served alongside a sweet & savory sauce, scoop of fluffy white rice, a creamy classic mac salad and cold drink of your choice.



