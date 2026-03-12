Doxa Dance Ministry

Hosted by

Doxa Dance Ministry

About this event

Blessed By God

3801 S Western St Building B

Amarillo, TX 79109, USA

General Admission - Adults
Pay what you can

For this ballet, tickets are
"pay what you can," with a suggested minimum of $10/ticket. You can enter any amount.


All proceeds support Doxa's future original ballets and community outreach performances.

General Admission - Children 5 & Older
Pay what you can

For this ballet, tickets are
"pay what you can," with a suggested amount of $5/child ticket. You can enter any amount. No ticket is needed for children under 5 years old.


All proceeds support Doxa's future original ballets and community outreach performances.

Sponsor - Delta Tier
$500

Sponsors allow us to offer pay what you can tickets to the broader community. You are helping ensure that more people are able to see the ballet and Doxa's financial needs are still met.


Sponsors will be able to access seating 45 minutes early (doors open 30 mins early) to choose their preferred seats. Delta level sponsorship includes early entry for 2 in your party.


Already a Doxa sponsor? Watch your email inbox for information about your sponsorship tier.

Sponsor - Omicron Tier
$1,000

Sponsors allow us to offer pay what you can tickets to the broader community. You are helping ensure that more people are able to see the ballet and Doxa's financial needs are still met.


Sponsors will be able to access seating 45 minutes early (doors open 30 mins early) to choose their preferred seats. Delta level sponsorship includes early entry for 4 in your party.


Already a Doxa sponsor? Watch your email inbox for information about your sponsorship tier.

Sponsor - Xi Tier
$2,500

Sponsors allow us to offer pay what you can tickets to the broader community. You are helping ensure that more people are able to see the ballet and Doxa's financial needs are still met.


Sponsors will be able to access seating 45 minutes early (doors open 30 mins early) to choose their preferred seats. Delta level sponsorship includes early entry for 8 in your party.


Already a Doxa sponsor? Watch your email inbox for information about your sponsorship tier.

Sponsor - Alpha Tier
$5,000

Sponsors allow us to offer pay what you can tickets to the broader community. You are helping ensure that more people are able to see the ballet and Doxa's financial needs are still met.


Sponsors will be able to access seating 45 minutes early (doors open 30 mins early) to choose their preferred seats. Delta level sponsorship includes early entry for up to 12 in your party.


Already a Doxa sponsor? Watch your email inbox for information about your sponsorship tier.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!