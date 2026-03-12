Blessed By God

Sponsors allow us to offer pay what you can tickets to the broader community. You are helping ensure that more people are able to see the ballet and Doxa's financial needs are still met.





Sponsors will be able to access seating 45 minutes early (doors open 30 mins early) to choose their preferred seats. Delta level sponsorship includes early entry for 2 in your party.





Already a Doxa sponsor? Watch your email inbox for information about your sponsorship tier.