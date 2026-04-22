Blessed by God Art Auction

ARTIST: Abby Hill





Multi media piece on paper





18"x 24"





The piece is inspired by Job 38: 25-27 which says:

"Who cuts a channel for the flooding rain, or clears the way for lightning, to bring rain on an uninhabited land, on a desert with no human life, to satisfy the parched wasteland and cause the grass to sprout?"

This passage reminded me of living in Amarillo during the windy drought season. Even though life can seem desolate and yellow, and no life seems to cultivate here, God still has given us so much beauty to see and water to drink. Never once has he left us to figure out how to survive on our own, He has always provided. My painting is supposed to be a reminder that even when God feels distant or life feels hard, He still remembers us and has a plan, just like he did for Job and the Sufferer.