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Doxa Dance Ministry

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Doxa Dance Ministry

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Blessed by God Art Auction

Pick-up location

3801 S Western St, Building B

Thick Darkness item
Thick Darkness
$10

Starting bid

ARTISTS: Catherine & Megan Alexander


Oil pastel and acrylic paint on paper


18”x24”


“He binds up the waters in his thick clouds, and the cloud is not split open under them.”
‭‭Job‬ ‭26‬:‭8 ESV
““Or who shut in the sea with doors when it burst out from the womb, when I made clouds its garment and thick darkness its swaddling band,”
‭‭Job‬ ‭38‬:‭8‬-‭9‬ ‭ESV

A New Beginning item
A New Beginning
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Peyton Shedd


Canvas painting


11x14


This piece is inspired by Job 39:1-4. It reminds us that God knows about every little detail going on in this world, even when we have no idea. He knows when every living thing takes their very first breath.

A Sovereign God item
A Sovereign God
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Kate Bailey


Poetry


11x14


Inspired by how God is always with us. Job 42:1-6.

Lion of Judah item
Lion of Judah
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Cory Chaney


Print of original pencil sketch


8 X 11


Everything points to Jesus. Nature. Creation. People. The Old Testament whispers His Truth and His coming and His presence with every story. The story of Job shines with the might and strength of the Creator God.

Snowstorm in the Forest item
Snowstorm in the Forest
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Abigail Brown


Painted pointe shoes on wood

9”x9 1/2” wide, 14” tall


The way the idea for this came to me was Job 38:22-23: ‘“Have you entered the storehouses of the snow, or have you seen the storehouses of the hail, which I have reserved for the time of trouble, for the day of battle and war?”’ -- as well as the scene Battle of the Snowstorm in Blessed by God. As soon as I had decided to paint something for the art gallery I knew I wanted to paint the snow scene.

Blessed by God Swag item
Blessed by God Swag
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Noah Myers with her grandmother and aunt


sweatshirt and fabric


adult medium


My grandmother and I made a sweatshirt for last year's production. I loved it. Not only does it keep me warm but it also reminds me of the performers who played the characters. So we made a new one for this year's production and I hope whoever gets it will be blessed and enjoy it as much as I enjoy mine. My hope is that this sweatshirt will help you remember the blessings that Job got even though he suffered and lost everything. We are so blessed by God.

The Escape of the Camels and The Fire item
The Escape of the Camels and The Fire
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Avery Chaney


Two pencil sketches


9 1/2 inches by 6 inches


The first piece shows when the bandits chase the camel drivers and camels and how Job lost his animals.
The second portrays when fire surrounds the sheep and shepherds.

The Shelter in the Marsh item
The Shelter in the Marsh
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Brooklyn Lusk


Watercolor on paper


15in x 11in


“Under the lotus plants he lies, in the shelter of the reeds and in the marsh. For his shade the lotus trees cover him; the willows of the brook surround him. Behold, if the river is turbulent he is not frightened.” Job‬ ‭40‬:‭21‬-‭23

I wanted to paint a scene that depicted peace and beauty even through hard times. In verse 23 it talks about a turbulent river yet Job is not frightened. This painting shows the even when everything seems to be falling apart, Gods grace and beauty can still be found, and we can trust that He’s working all things out for His glory and our good!

God's Love item
God's Love
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Rachel Donahue


Poetry


8.5" x 11"


This work is based on Job 38:8-11, 28-30. The sea is rough, wild, and chaotic and the snow is sharp, cold, and gritty. Despite this, God's love welcomes us like a refreshing swim. The world can be relentless and unforgiving, but God never leaves us nor forsakes us. He loves us no matter our circumstances. He keeps us under His wing. God's love flows like a river that never, ever ends.

The Sufferer’s Blindness item
The Sufferer’s Blindness
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Emmersyn Chaney


Pencil sketch


9 in by 6 in


In this piece, I wanted to portray how the sufferer didn’t see anything but her perspective and pain instead the glory of God all around her.

Even the Desolate Places are Seen item
Even the Desolate Places are Seen
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Abby Hill


Multi media piece on paper


18"x 24"


The piece is inspired by Job 38: 25-27 which says:
"Who cuts a channel for the flooding rain, or clears the way for lightning, to bring rain on an uninhabited land, on a desert with no human life, to satisfy the parched wasteland and cause the grass to sprout?"
This passage reminded me of living in Amarillo during the windy drought season. Even though life can seem desolate and yellow, and no life seems to cultivate here, God still has given us so much beauty to see and water to drink. Never once has he left us to figure out how to survive on our own, He has always provided. My painting is supposed to be a reminder that even when God feels distant or life feels hard, He still remembers us and has a plan, just like he did for Job and the Sufferer.

Rain in the Desert item
Rain in the Desert
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Elle Kirkendall


Pointe shoes diorama


7 inches tall, 8 inches wide


This piece is a description of rain in the desert. In this part of the story God is talking to Job about many great things and rain coming and reliving the desert of drought is one of them.

The Call of Morning item
The Call of Morning
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Ruth Kouba


Acrylic on canvas


8”x10”


Job 38:12
God calls the sun to rise and glorify Him. God calls me to dance and glorify him.

From Barren to Lush item
From Barren to Lush
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Sophie Drerup


Watercolor


11in×15in


Job 38:27
I wanted to display in my piece the hope that God shows us through Jesus and how we can call on him to help our harsh circumstances by making beauty from our pain.

Water item
Water
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Ella Stapp


poetry


8.5x11 inches


This piece began as a school assignment: I was to write a poem in the villanelle form, which has specific requirements for rhyme scheme, number of lines and stanzas, repeated lines, etc. After I had chosen the topic of water, I quickly realized this would be an amazing way for me to express the majesty of God's character, and His spectrum of characteristics, which He displays through water in its many forms.

Pointing to the Creator of The Rain and Stars item
Pointing to the Creator of The Rain and Stars
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Emma Morris


Paint and other supplies on Pointe Shoes


approximately 8 inches wide and 9.5 inches tall


Inspired by Job 38:25–35, these pointe shoes reflect the movement and beauty of creation. The imagery of rain, lightning, and stars represents God’s control over the sky and storms, showing that the same Creator who commands nature also inspires art and motion.

Binding the Pleiades item
Binding the Pleiades
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Lizzie Hill


Watercolor, acryllic paint pens on paper


9in x 12in


It was inspired by Job 38:31-33. No one can arrange the stars, only God can.

Even the Rocks Cry Out item
Even the Rocks Cry Out
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Caroline Hill


Painting


9in x 12in


Job 38: 4-6. Where were you when I laid the Earth's foundation? Who stretched a measuring line across it? I'm sure you know! What was it built on? Who laid its most important stone?

Wind On the Hill item
Wind On the Hill
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Savannah Evans


Acrylic paint on pointe shoe


8"/ 4"


This piece depicts the brutal wind representing the chaos of our everyday lives and the strong foundation we have in the cross to stand firm.

Job 38:4,7 item
Job 38:4,7
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Isla Marie Jones


Acrylic paint on wood


8x10


This piece was inspired from the verse Job 38:7.

The Beauty of the Stars item
The Beauty of the Stars
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Samantha Hoffeditz


Acrylic on canvas.


8 inches

Job 38:31-32

Rain in the Desert item
Rain in the Desert
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Lila James


painted pointe shoe


Who has cleft a channel for the torrents of rain

and a way for the thunderbolt,

to bring rain on a land where no man is,

on the desert in which there is no man,

to satisfy the waste and desolate land,

and to make the ground sprout with grass?

Job 38:25-27

Abundant Life item
Abundant Life
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Chris Ritchie


print of pencil sketch


“I have come that they might have life and have it abundantly.” John 10:10

Goat on the Rocky Crag item
Goat on the Rocky Crag
$10

Starting bid

ARTIST: Everett Wooten


print of pencil sketch


God tells Job all about the animals to show him that God’s creation is good and He watches over all things.

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