Blessed by God Art Auction

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3801 S Western St, Building B
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ARTISTS: Catherine & Megan Alexander
Oil pastel and acrylic paint on paper
18”x24”
“He binds up the waters in his thick clouds, and the cloud is not split open under them.”
Job 26:8 ESV
““Or who shut in the sea with doors when it burst out from the womb, when I made clouds its garment and thick darkness its swaddling band,”
Job 38:8-9 ESV
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ARTIST: Peyton Shedd
Canvas painting
11x14
This piece is inspired by Job 39:1-4. It reminds us that God knows about every little detail going on in this world, even when we have no idea. He knows when every living thing takes their very first breath.
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ARTIST: Kate Bailey
Poetry
11x14
Inspired by how God is always with us. Job 42:1-6.
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ARTIST: Cory Chaney
Print of original pencil sketch
8 X 11
Everything points to Jesus. Nature. Creation. People. The Old Testament whispers His Truth and His coming and His presence with every story. The story of Job shines with the might and strength of the Creator God.
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ARTIST: Abigail Brown
Painted pointe shoes on wood
9”x9 1/2” wide, 14” tall
The way the idea for this came to me was Job 38:22-23: ‘“Have you entered the storehouses of the snow, or have you seen the storehouses of the hail, which I have reserved for the time of trouble, for the day of battle and war?”’ -- as well as the scene Battle of the Snowstorm in Blessed by God. As soon as I had decided to paint something for the art gallery I knew I wanted to paint the snow scene.
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ARTIST: Noah Myers with her grandmother and aunt
sweatshirt and fabric
adult medium
My grandmother and I made a sweatshirt for last year's production. I loved it. Not only does it keep me warm but it also reminds me of the performers who played the characters. So we made a new one for this year's production and I hope whoever gets it will be blessed and enjoy it as much as I enjoy mine. My hope is that this sweatshirt will help you remember the blessings that Job got even though he suffered and lost everything. We are so blessed by God.
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ARTIST: Avery Chaney
Two pencil sketches
9 1/2 inches by 6 inches
The first piece shows when the bandits chase the camel drivers and camels and how Job lost his animals.
The second portrays when fire surrounds the sheep and shepherds.
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ARTIST: Brooklyn Lusk
Watercolor on paper
15in x 11in
“Under the lotus plants he lies, in the shelter of the reeds and in the marsh. For his shade the lotus trees cover him; the willows of the brook surround him. Behold, if the river is turbulent he is not frightened.” Job 40:21-23
I wanted to paint a scene that depicted peace and beauty even through hard times. In verse 23 it talks about a turbulent river yet Job is not frightened. This painting shows the even when everything seems to be falling apart, Gods grace and beauty can still be found, and we can trust that He’s working all things out for His glory and our good!
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ARTIST: Rachel Donahue
Poetry
8.5" x 11"
This work is based on Job 38:8-11, 28-30. The sea is rough, wild, and chaotic and the snow is sharp, cold, and gritty. Despite this, God's love welcomes us like a refreshing swim. The world can be relentless and unforgiving, but God never leaves us nor forsakes us. He loves us no matter our circumstances. He keeps us under His wing. God's love flows like a river that never, ever ends.
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ARTIST: Emmersyn Chaney
Pencil sketch
9 in by 6 in
In this piece, I wanted to portray how the sufferer didn’t see anything but her perspective and pain instead the glory of God all around her.
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ARTIST: Abby Hill
Multi media piece on paper
18"x 24"
The piece is inspired by Job 38: 25-27 which says:
"Who cuts a channel for the flooding rain, or clears the way for lightning, to bring rain on an uninhabited land, on a desert with no human life, to satisfy the parched wasteland and cause the grass to sprout?"
This passage reminded me of living in Amarillo during the windy drought season. Even though life can seem desolate and yellow, and no life seems to cultivate here, God still has given us so much beauty to see and water to drink. Never once has he left us to figure out how to survive on our own, He has always provided. My painting is supposed to be a reminder that even when God feels distant or life feels hard, He still remembers us and has a plan, just like he did for Job and the Sufferer.
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ARTIST: Elle Kirkendall
Pointe shoes diorama
7 inches tall, 8 inches wide
This piece is a description of rain in the desert. In this part of the story God is talking to Job about many great things and rain coming and reliving the desert of drought is one of them.
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ARTIST: Ruth Kouba
Acrylic on canvas
8”x10”
Job 38:12
God calls the sun to rise and glorify Him. God calls me to dance and glorify him.
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ARTIST: Sophie Drerup
Watercolor
11in×15in
Job 38:27
I wanted to display in my piece the hope that God shows us through Jesus and how we can call on him to help our harsh circumstances by making beauty from our pain.
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ARTIST: Ella Stapp
poetry
8.5x11 inches
This piece began as a school assignment: I was to write a poem in the villanelle form, which has specific requirements for rhyme scheme, number of lines and stanzas, repeated lines, etc. After I had chosen the topic of water, I quickly realized this would be an amazing way for me to express the majesty of God's character, and His spectrum of characteristics, which He displays through water in its many forms.
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ARTIST: Emma Morris
Paint and other supplies on Pointe Shoes
approximately 8 inches wide and 9.5 inches tall
Inspired by Job 38:25–35, these pointe shoes reflect the movement and beauty of creation. The imagery of rain, lightning, and stars represents God’s control over the sky and storms, showing that the same Creator who commands nature also inspires art and motion.
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ARTIST: Lizzie Hill
Watercolor, acryllic paint pens on paper
9in x 12in
It was inspired by Job 38:31-33. No one can arrange the stars, only God can.
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ARTIST: Caroline Hill
Painting
9in x 12in
Job 38: 4-6. Where were you when I laid the Earth's foundation? Who stretched a measuring line across it? I'm sure you know! What was it built on? Who laid its most important stone?
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ARTIST: Savannah Evans
Acrylic paint on pointe shoe
8"/ 4"
This piece depicts the brutal wind representing the chaos of our everyday lives and the strong foundation we have in the cross to stand firm.
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ARTIST: Isla Marie Jones
Acrylic paint on wood
8x10
This piece was inspired from the verse Job 38:7.
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ARTIST: Samantha Hoffeditz
Acrylic on canvas.
8 inches
Job 38:31-32
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ARTIST: Lila James
painted pointe shoe
Who has cleft a channel for the torrents of rain
and a way for the thunderbolt,
to bring rain on a land where no man is,
on the desert in which there is no man,
to satisfy the waste and desolate land,
and to make the ground sprout with grass?
Job 38:25-27
Starting bid
ARTIST: Chris Ritchie
print of pencil sketch
“I have come that they might have life and have it abundantly.” John 10:10
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ARTIST: Everett Wooten
print of pencil sketch
God tells Job all about the animals to show him that God’s creation is good and He watches over all things.
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