Blessed Sacrament School's Annual Giving Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

14146 Olive St, Westminster, CA 92683, USA

Little Explorers Garden Bookshelf by Preschool item
Little Explorers Garden Bookshelf by Preschool
$50

Starting bid

Mini hand-painted bookshelf with insect-themed handprint art. Includes two children’s books and a soft plushie friend.

Oh, The Places You’ll Go! Reading Stool by Pre-K item
Oh, The Places You’ll Go! Reading Stool by Pre-K
$50

Starting bid

Hand-painted wooden stool with student fingerprint balloons, inspired by Oh, the Places You’ll Go!. Includes a personalized Dr. Seuss book with notes/signatures, an extra book, and a plushie for cozy story time.

Shadow Box with Cross & Butterflies by Kindergarten item
Shadow Box with Cross & Butterflies by Kindergarten
$60

Starting bid

Each child colored a butterfly placed around a cross, symbolizing growth, change, and carrying faith forward to share with others. Includes 4 hardcover books about faith that would appeal to all ages!

Made in His Image Affirmation Mirror by 1st grade item
Made in His Image Affirmation Mirror by 1st grade
$50

Starting bid

Handcrafted mirror framed with student-written words of affirmation sealed into a collage. Faith-based messages encourage daily reflection, gratitude, and positive self-talk.

Pieced Together in Faith – Framed Puzzle by 2nd grade item
Pieced Together in Faith – Framed Puzzle by 2nd grade
$75

Starting bid

Student-assembled wooden puzzle featuring a cross, flowers, and stained-glass imagery. Framed with a Bible verse, symbolizing faith, unity, and beauty.

Stained Glass Coasters by 3rd grade item
Stained Glass Coasters by 3rd grade
$40

Starting bid

Handcrafted and individually signed coasters, adding a faith-filled and decorative touch to any home while sharing Christ’s mission through everyday use.

Icons of California Coasters by 4th grade item
Icons of California Coasters by 4th grade
$75

Starting bid

Student-designed coasters featuring famous California landmarks. Research-based artwork finished with resin on wooden coasters, celebrating California’s history and creativity.

One Heart, Many Hands (1 Corinthians 13:13) by 5th grade item
One Heart, Many Hands (1 Corinthians 13:13) by 5th grade
$75

Starting bid

Class photograph of student handprints forming a heart, symbolizing unity, love, and togetherness, inspired by Scripture.

God’s Word Through a Student’s Heart by 6th grade item
God’s Word Through a Student’s Heart by 6th grade
$60

Starting bid

Personalized Bible with highlighted verses chosen by students, paired with a handcrafted notebook explaining each verse and its meaning to their faith journey.

Sunset Cross Painting by 7th grade item
Sunset Cross Painting by 7th grade
$50

Starting bid

Original student painting capturing the serenity and beauty of God’s creation through a sunset and cross.

Student Scrapbook – Class of 2026 by 8th grade item
Student Scrapbook – Class of 2026 by 8th grade
$80

Starting bid

A sentimental keepsake scrapbook capturing memories and classmates from the graduating Class of 2026.

