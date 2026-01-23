Blessed Sacrament School's Annual Giving Gala Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Mini hand-painted bookshelf with insect-themed handprint art. Includes two children’s books and a soft plushie friend.
Hand-painted wooden stool with student fingerprint balloons, inspired by Oh, the Places You’ll Go!. Includes a personalized Dr. Seuss book with notes/signatures, an extra book, and a plushie for cozy story time.
Each child colored a butterfly placed around a cross, symbolizing growth, change, and carrying faith forward to share with others. Includes 4 hardcover books about faith that would appeal to all ages!
Handcrafted mirror framed with student-written words of affirmation sealed into a collage. Faith-based messages encourage daily reflection, gratitude, and positive self-talk.
Student-assembled wooden puzzle featuring a cross, flowers, and stained-glass imagery. Framed with a Bible verse, symbolizing faith, unity, and beauty.
Handcrafted and individually signed coasters, adding a faith-filled and decorative touch to any home while sharing Christ’s mission through everyday use.
Student-designed coasters featuring famous California landmarks. Research-based artwork finished with resin on wooden coasters, celebrating California’s history and creativity.
Class photograph of student handprints forming a heart, symbolizing unity, love, and togetherness, inspired by Scripture.
Personalized Bible with highlighted verses chosen by students, paired with a handcrafted notebook explaining each verse and its meaning to their faith journey.
Original student painting capturing the serenity and beauty of God’s creation through a sunset and cross.
A sentimental keepsake scrapbook capturing memories and classmates from the graduating Class of 2026.
