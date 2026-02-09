Blessed Sacrament School

Hosted by

Blessed Sacrament School

About this event

Blessed Sacrament School's Annual Giving Gala Silent Auction

Pick-up location

14146 Olive St, Westminster, CA 92683, USA

Little Explorers Garden Bookshelf by Preschool item
Little Explorers Garden Bookshelf by Preschool
$50

Starting bid

Mini hand-painted bookshelf with insect-themed handprint art. Includes two children’s books and a soft plushie friend.

Oh, The Places You’ll Go! Reading Stool by Pre-K item
Oh, The Places You’ll Go! Reading Stool by Pre-K
$50

Starting bid

Hand-painted wooden stool with student fingerprint balloons, inspired by Oh, the Places You’ll Go!. Includes a personalized Dr. Seuss book with notes/signatures, an extra book, and a plushie for cozy story time.

Sunset Cross Painting by 7th grade item
Sunset Cross Painting by 7th grade
$50

Starting bid

Original student painting capturing the serenity and beauty of God’s creation through a sunset and cross.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!