Blessed Sacrament School's Annual Giving Gala Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Mini hand-painted bookshelf with insect-themed handprint art. Includes two children’s books and a soft plushie friend.
Starting bid
Hand-painted wooden stool with student fingerprint balloons, inspired by Oh, the Places You’ll Go!. Includes a personalized Dr. Seuss book with notes/signatures, an extra book, and a plushie for cozy story time.
Starting bid
Original student painting capturing the serenity and beauty of God’s creation through a sunset and cross.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!