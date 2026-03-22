Blessed With A Bag: Ostomy Awareness Sneaker Ball 2026

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About this event
Enjoy an elegant afternoon at the Ostomy Ball luncheon featuring a delicious meal, music, and a meaningful cause—supporting programs that uplift and serve our community.
Secure your seat at a discounted rate for the Ostomy Ball luncheon—available for a limited time only. Early Bird sales end September 1, 2026.
· Full-page ad in program booklet
· Opportunity to speak briefly at the event (2–3 minutes)
· VIP table (8 tickets)
· Option to sponsor a specific segment (Runway, Meet & Greet, etc.
· Full-page ad in program booklet
· 6 event tickets (priority seating
· Half-page ad in program booklet
· 4 event tickets.
· Quarter-page ad in program booklet
· 2 event tickets
Full Page Ad in the Program (No event tickets included)
Half Page Ad in the Program (No event tickets included)
Quarter Page Ad in the Program (No event tickets included)
$
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