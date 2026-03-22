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Blessed With A Bag

About this event

Blessed With A Bag: Ostomy Awareness Sneaker Ball 2026

3223 Atlantic St NE

Warren, OH 44483, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy an elegant afternoon at the Ostomy Ball luncheon featuring a delicious meal, music, and a meaningful cause—supporting programs that uplift and serve our community.

Early Bird Ticket Sales
$45
Available until Sep 1

Secure your seat at a discounted rate for the Ostomy Ball luncheon—available for a limited time only. Early Bird sales end September 1, 2026.

Legacy Sponsor Tables Sales
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

· Full-page ad in program booklet

· Opportunity to speak briefly at the event (2–3 minutes)

· VIP table (8 tickets)

· Option to sponsor a specific segment (Runway, Meet & Greet, etc.

Empowerment Sponsor Sales
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

· Full-page ad in program booklet

· 6 event tickets (priority seating

Resilience Sponsor Preferred Seating Sales
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

· Half-page ad in program booklet

· 4 event tickets.

Hope Sponsor Preferred Seating Sales
$250

· Quarter-page ad in program booklet

· 2 event tickets

Program Ads Only: Full Page
$100

Full Page Ad in the Program (No event tickets included)

Program Ads Only: Half Page
$50

Half Page Ad in the Program (No event tickets included)

Program Ads Only: Quarter Page
$25

Quarter Page Ad in the Program (No event tickets included)

Program Ads Only: Couple Patron
$10
Program Ads Only: Single Patron
$5
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