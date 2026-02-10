Blessedgirl A Nj Non Profit Corporation

Blessedgirl A Nj Non Profit Corporation

BlessedGirl x TriniTea Fundraiser

BlessedGirl Lavender-Infused Honey
$15

Lavender-Infused Honey

2oz 30 day bag supply
$20
2 - 2oz bags (60 day supply)
$30

Choose from your choice of:

-Immunitea

-Women's Balance Detox Tea

-BlessedGirl Special Blend

3 - 2oz bags (90 day supply)
$40

Choose from your choice of:

-Immunitea

-Women's Balance Detox Tea

-BlessedGirl Special Blend

BlessedGirl Box
$75

Includes: 1 - 2oz bag of Immunitea, 1 - 2oz bag of Women's Balance Detox Tea, 1 - 2oz bag of our special BlessedGirl blend, 1 jar of our special BlesssedGirl Lavender-infused honey, 1 jar of Rosemary Lemon Honey, 1 candle, tea bags to enjoy your tea on the go, and 1 tea infuser

