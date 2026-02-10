BlessedGirl x TriniTea Fundraiser

Includes: 1 - 2oz bag of Immunitea, 1 - 2oz bag of Women's Balance Detox Tea, 1 - 2oz bag of our special BlessedGirl blend, 1 jar of our special BlesssedGirl Lavender-infused honey, 1 jar of Rosemary Lemon Honey, 1 candle, tea bags to enjoy your tea on the go, and 1 tea infuser