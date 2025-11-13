Blessing Basket Raffle

Enter to win one of our $2 raffle baskets.
The wine-down basket includes a bottle of wine, a handmade bottle opener, frosted wine glass and a frosted mug with original art, and hand rolled cigars.
Our family basket includes 4 tickets to skate reflections, a $25 gift card to Crabby Bills, Confessions of the Hand merch, FREE pie for a year from Village in and a teddy bear.
Raffle closes on December 13th.
All funds from the raffle will be used to purchase food for our Blessing Baskets to provide meals for families in need in our local schools.
Enter to win our Confessions of the Hand Basket. Tickets are $5 each, 3 for $10 or 7 for $20.
Basket includes a gift certificate for a basic piercing (valued $50), $50 towards a tattoo or henna tattoo, a frosted mug with original art, A Tshirt or hoodie of your choice, original art print and some surprises.
Raffle closes on December 13th.
All funds from the raffle will be used to purchase food for our Blessing Baskets to provide meals for families in need in our local schools.
