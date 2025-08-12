Blessing Hands's Annual Raffle 2025

Raffle Time!





Support the Charles J. Rooks "24" Memorial Scholarship and get a chance to win two amazing tickets to the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins preseason game on September 24!





Diamond Cellar Club Tickets ALL-INCLUSIVE food & drinks on the exclusive Club Level.

Parking Pass Included – no need to worry about downtown parking!

Aisle Seats for easy access Section C2, Row E, Seats 17 & 18.





Game Date: Tuesday, September 24

Location: Nationwide Arena

Total Value: Over $500!





Your chance to enjoy premium hockey while helping us continue my brother’s legacy of supporting students.





Let’s make this scholarship grow and give someone a night of fun!