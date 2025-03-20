Overflow Cafe NC

Overflow Cafe NC

Blessings and Bingo

107 W Franck St

Richlands, NC 28574, USA

Initial Bingo Card
$3
Additional bingo cards
$1
Donate toothbrush and toothpaste for one person
$2.50
Donate 5 canned goods to the Blessing Shed
$5
Donate period products for 10 women
$12.50
Dauber
$3
$100 sponsor
$100
your business name will be included on event signage, a shoutout will be given on social media, and you will be recognized during our event.
$300 table sponsor
$300
Business name and promotional materials will be displayed at a sponsored table, snacks will be provided for your table guests, recognition will be given on signage and social media, and 5 Bingo cards will be included for your or your guests.
