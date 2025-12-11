Rest In His Arms

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Rest In His Arms

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Blessings Boutique by Rest in His Arms Angel Gowns

Shine On! Size LG/XL item
Shine On! Size LG/XL item
Shine On! Size LG/XL item
Shine On! Size LG/XL
$40

Unique upcycled v-neck shirt with cozy flannel sleeves. Women's size LG/XL

One Nation Under God, Med/Lg item
One Nation Under God, Med/Lg item
One Nation Under God, Med/Lg item
One Nation Under God, Med/Lg
$40

Patriotic sweatshirt with iron-on "One nation under God" and flannel sleeves. Shirt is upcycled and one-of-a-kind. Oversized, but fits women's size Med/Lg

Happy Christmas Trees 1/4 zip, medium item
Happy Christmas Trees 1/4 zip, medium item
Happy Christmas Trees 1/4 zip, medium item
Happy Christmas Trees 1/4 zip, medium
$50

Get in the holiday spirit with this sweet, upcycled sweatshirt with flannel sleeves. The popular 1/4-zip style is on trend this season! Size is women's Medium

Merry and Bright tshirt with flannel size XL item
Merry and Bright tshirt with flannel size XL item
Merry and Bright tshirt with flannel size XL item
Merry and Bright tshirt with flannel size XL
$50

Unique upcycled shirt with soft flannel sleeves in size XL. Shirt is oversized with lots of cozy roominess and darling, matching tree applique on the back.

Peanuts Christmas with flannel, 2XL/3XL item
Peanuts Christmas with flannel, 2XL/3XL item
Peanuts Christmas with flannel, 2XL/3XL item
Peanuts Christmas with flannel, 2XL/3XL
$50

Handcrafted from an LL Bean heavy-weight top with added flannel sleeves, this one-of-a-kind top features the Peanuts gang with snowmen in a wintery scene and a warm "Merry Christmas" message. Is oversized to fit 2XL-3XL and is extra long.

Merry Every Thing, size XL/2XL item
Merry Every Thing, size XL/2XL item
Merry Every Thing, size XL/2XL item
Merry Every Thing, size XL/2XL
$50

Starting from an Old Navy waffle-knit shirt, soft flannel sleeves were added to create a one-of-a-kind shirt declaring "Merry Every Thing." Size is XL/2XL

Blue Daisy, Size Large item
Blue Daisy, Size Large item
Blue Daisy, Size Large item
Blue Daisy, Size Large
$40

Sweet blue & green flannel sleeves have been added to the light blue t-shirt to craft this darling piece. Size LG

Freedom with Flag, XL item
Freedom with Flag, XL item
Freedom with Flag, XL item
Freedom with Flag, XL
$50

Handmade freedom shirt to show off your American pride! Sleeves are soft flannel that is blue, gold and cream. Sweatshirt is off-white. Size XL

Sweet Home Chicago, XL/2XL item
Sweet Home Chicago, XL/2XL item
Sweet Home Chicago, XL/2XL item
Sweet Home Chicago, XL/2XL
$50

Show off your hometown pride with this Chicago skyline print! This one-of-a-kind sweatshirt is cream colored with brown & green flannel sleeves and the skyline image sewn to the front of a 1/4 zip. Size XL/2XL

HOPE in Multi-Blue Hoodie, XL/2XL item
HOPE in Multi-Blue Hoodie, XL/2XL item
HOPE in Multi-Blue Hoodie, XL/2XL item
HOPE in Multi-Blue Hoodie, XL/2XL
$50

Help us share the word about the Baby Safe Haven Law with this warm and cozy hoodie in baby blues! Size XL/2XL

Freedom in Navy, Size L/XL item
Freedom in Navy, Size L/XL item
Freedom in Navy, Size L/XL item
Freedom in Navy, Size L/XL
$50

The cozy navy blue hoodie had soft flannel sleeves added and a large "freedom" applique sewn to the front. It also has a large front pocket. SizeL/XL

Raised by Elves, 2XL item
Raised by Elves, 2XL item
Raised by Elves, 2XL item
Raised by Elves, 2XL
$50

Celebrate holiday fun with this upcycled shirt featuring soft and warm flannel sleeves and The Elf!
Oversized to fit 2XL

Stay Frosty with cotton sleeves, 3XL item
Stay Frosty with cotton sleeves, 3XL item
Stay Frosty with cotton sleeves, 3XL item
Stay Frosty with cotton sleeves, 3XL
$40

The beloved Frosty the Snowman tells us all to "Stay Frosty" this winter season! The shirt has been upcycled with added cotton sleeves and is oversized to fit up to size 3XL.

Pink with Pink HOPE Sweatshirt, Small item
Pink with Pink HOPE Sweatshirt, Small item
Pink with Pink HOPE Sweatshirt, Small item
Pink with Pink HOPE Sweatshirt, Small
$40

Share the Baby Safe Haven message with this warm and cozy sweatshirt. Our message has been upcycled by adding pink fleece sleeves to our grey tshirt. Size SMALL

Blue with Plaid HOPE shirt, Size 2XL item
Blue with Plaid HOPE shirt, Size 2XL item
Blue with Plaid HOPE shirt, Size 2XL item
Blue with Plaid HOPE shirt, Size 2XL
$40

Help us share the life-saving message of the Baby Safe Haven Law with this upcycled tshirt featuring plaid, cotton sleeves. Oversized to fit up to 2XL

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