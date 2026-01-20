Blessings in Motion's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Enjoy an unforgettable coastal escape featuring a foursome round of golf at The Club at Savannah Harbor (date of your choice), plus overnight accommodations for four generously provided by Southern Grace Stays in a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Whitemarsh Island just 12 miles from the course (actual home may vary depending on date). Blackout dates for lodging: March 12-18, April 3-6, May 15-3, June 28 - July 8, September 4-8, October 30-31, November 25-30. To top it off, you’ll also receive a$50 Donato’s Pizza gift card—perfect for an easy meal after a day on the course.
Package includes: Golf for 4 • Lodging for 4 • $50 Donato’s gift card. Guests must pay $35 per person cart fee at Savannah Harbor. Retail Value: $1000. Expires 12/15/2026
1 ct tw (total diamond weight) in 14K white gold. New, never worn, and includes the original box and authenticity paperwork. A timeless piece - perfect for Mother's Day, an anniversary, graduation, or a special treat for yourself. Retail Value: $2,300. Stock photo for display; actual item shown in additional photo.
Step up to the plate with this incredible Greenville Drive Fan Experience Package — perfect for baseball lovers, families, or anyone who loves a night out in Downtown Greenville! Retail value: $250
This package includes:
• 🎟️ Four (4) Single Game Tickets to a Greenville Drive home game
• 👕 White Greenville Drive T-Shirt (Size Medium)
• 👕 Blue Greenville Drive T-Shirt (Size Large)
• 🧢 Two Official ’47 Brand Greenville Drive Hats
• 👜 Greenville Drive Clear Stadium Tote
• 🚩 Greenville Drive Car Window Flag
Feel the roar, the rumble, and the adrenaline—Monster Jam is coming to Bon Secours and you can be there! This package includes 4 tickets for April 25 or April 26. Expect jaw-dropping jumps, epic crashes, and high-flying freestyle runs that the whole family will talk about for weeks.
Ticket delivery: certificate, email Bon Secours to redeem
Retail Value: $208.32
Turn your child’s birthday into a storybook moment with 50% off a one hour party experience from Mystical Events of the Upstate. With over 100 magical characters to choose from, they create enchanting entertainment and unforgettable memories for every celebration.
Pick the character your child loves most and choose from their various party packages for a truly customized experience.
Perfect for: birthdays, celebrations, school events, and more! Retail Value: $150 (One hour party starts at $300)
Package includes:
Vacuuming Spray/wipe down of all surfaces -- Interior windows/mirrors cleaned -- Door jambs cleaned --Carpets/Seats shampooed -- Floor liners cleaned -- Air Freshener sprayed -- Tires and rims cleaned -- Donated by C & M Mobile Detailing. This is a mobile service valued at $159, so winner must be within 45 minutes of Anderson, SC. Expires 7/31/2026
Give yourself (or someone else!) the gift of a clean, refreshed home. This certificate includes a basic house cleaning service up to $99 value -- Donated by Cerrious Cleaning. Can be used towards a higher value clean if needed. Must be within 45 miles of Anderson, SC. Expires 7/31/2026
Cross Laundry Off Your To-Do List
Let Lauren’s Laundry Services handle it! This package includes 3 loads of laundry with pickup and delivery to your home. Washed, dried, folded, or hung, packaged in a reusable laundry bag, and dropped back at your door—easy, fresh, and totally stress-free! Winner must live in Hartwell, GA. Retail Value: $50
Package Includes:
Retail Value - $545
Package Includes
Retail Value: $260
Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Electric Toothbrush with Water Flosser Combo In One
Retail Value: 180
Enjoy two 1-hour horse riding lessons, offered as either therapeutic riding or traditional Western instruction (based on rider needs and availability) donated by Dustin's Place in Bowman, GA. A great experience for beginners or anyone looking to build confidence in the saddle!
Details:
Make your next celebration picture-perfect with $100 off a balloon décor package donated by The Kit and Caboodle Co! Perfect for birthdays, baby showers, weddings, graduations, corporate events, and more. Create an Instagram-worthy setup with beautiful, custom balloon designs that elevate any space.
Includes: $100 discount toward a balloon décor package
Details: Subject to availability. Advance booking required. Not redeemable for cash.
Soto Boots Womens Showstopper Snipped Toe Floral Cowgirl Boots M50044 Open Box
Retail Value - $115
Bring the magic of nature right to your backyard with this high-tech birdwatching bundle with a retail value of 370! This package includes a smart bird feeder and smart bird bath, both equipped with built-in cameras and solar panels, so you can watch (and capture!) visits from your favorite feathered friends—day after day.
To complete the experience, you’ll also receive Nikon Trailblazer 8x25 ATB Binoculars—perfect for spotting birds in nearby trees before they land and enjoying even more up-close viewing.
Bundle includes:
