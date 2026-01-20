Blessings in Motion's Silent Auction

Enjoy an unforgettable coastal escape featuring a foursome round of golf at The Club at Savannah Harbor (date of your choice), plus overnight accommodations for four generously provided by Southern Grace Stays in a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Whitemarsh Island just 12 miles from the course (actual home may vary depending on date). Blackout dates for lodging: March 12-18, April 3-6, May 15-3, June 28 - July 8, September 4-8, October 30-31, November 25-30. To top it off, you’ll also receive a$50 Donato’s Pizza gift card—perfect for an easy meal after a day on the course.

Package includes: Golf for 4 • Lodging for 4 • $50 Donato’s gift card. Guests must pay $35 per person cart fee at Savannah Harbor. Retail Value: $1000. Expires 12/15/2026