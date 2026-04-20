BLHS PPP Volleyball Boosters Rev4's Tournament

Standard R4s rules.

We will be capping the total number of teams at 20. Division sizes subject to change dependent on interest.

Pool play will be 2 sets to 21 on a 45 minute timer. No cap, win by 2 or play until timer runs out. Designated 5 minutes for warm up, and 40 minutes to play. The next round will start as soon as the timer is up.

After pools, there will be approximately a 30 minute lunch break followed by double elimination bracket play. Winners bracket will be match play (21/21/15). Losers bracket will be 1 set to 25. No cap for bracket play.

Once you lose in bracket play you must stay and referee the next match.

IMPORTANT:

$160 team fee will secure your teams spot. Paid teams will have priority over unpaid teams (no exceptions).

Please have payments and rosters submitted by April 25th so pools can be finalized. We will not issue refunds starting April 25th due to paying out for court space and prizes. You must ask for a refund before then. You can always ask waitlisted teams or other interested players to take your spot and exchange finances if need be.