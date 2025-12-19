Carry For A Cause: Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Ticket includes: dinner, entry ticket and bingo cards.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas, dauber, double bingo cards and one free entry into the perimeter game of your choice!
Get a table for you and your friends! 8 total people!
Get a table for you and your friends and all the VIP perks!
You'll get table signage on a table and your name listed on the event sponsor board!
Business name displayed with firearm prizes and on the event sponsor board! Verbal recognition during the firearm presentations and a special social media thank you!
You don't have to bring the purse, but you will get your name displayed with them! Plus verbal recognition when the purses are awarded and a special social media thank you!
Your logo will be on sponsor signage, you'll get verbal recognition during 4 bingo rounds plus social media thank you's! This also includes a reserved table for 8 guests!
Top logo placement on all event promotions, verbal recognition during opening welcome and the final round as well as a speaking opportunity from one of your own! You'll also get a reserved table for 8 guests with first dibs on food, social media recognition AND Grand Prize bingo round recognition!
Create a basket, an experience or an item and it will be raffled off at the event! Your name will be said when the gift is raffled! Items must be dropped off before noon on the day of the event!
