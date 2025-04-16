Blingo 2025

Ticket price includes a book of bingo games for 12 rounds of bingo. Additional books can be purchased at the door.
All In Grazing Box- mini
$30
Our 6"x 6" Mini Graze Box is perfect for 2 people to share. Includes meats, cheeses, fresh and dried fruits, crackers, nuts and always a little something sweet.
*Please let us know of any allergies
All In Grazing Box- Large
$65
This 10" x 10" Graze Box is perfect for 4-5 people and includes a perfect mix of cheeses, meats, crackers, fresh and dried fruits, nuts and always a little something sweet.
*Please let us know of any allergies
Add a donation for Chesterfield Elementary School PTO
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!