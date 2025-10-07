Blingo Bango Bingo 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Finalized Location Coming Soon

Presidential Sponsor | 2,500 item
$2,500

• VIP table for 8 with premium placement
• Logo featured on screen and printed materials
• Social media spotlight post
• Stage recognition during event
• Website and signage placement
• Bridge to Recovery engraving honoring your legacy

Premier Sponsor | 1,000
$1,000
$1,000

• Table for 8 guests
• Logo in program and slideshow
• Social media thank you feature
• Stage acknowledgment during sponsor segment
• Business listing on signage and website
• Bridge to Recovery engraving

Prestige Sponsor | 500
$500

• Two event tickets with reserved seating
• Business name in program and website
• Group social media thank you
• Tax deductible gift supporting daily program needs

Live Auction Sponsor | Item Value $1,000+
free

• Infomercial style introduction during live auction
• Auctioneer reads sponsor provided blurb
• Logo displayed on screen during bidding
• Recognition in program under Live Auction Sponsors
• Social media feature with item photo and tag
• Bridge to Recovery engraving for donations of 1,000 or more

Silent Auction Donor | Item Value $100–999
free

• Name or logo displayed near auction area
• Listing under Silent Auction Donors in program
• Included in post event social media thank you collage

