Blingo Bingo 2026 Day of Event Purchases

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A glass of wine, beer, or our Tito's Special mix. Show our bartenders that you pre-paid.
5 extra bingo cards for more chances to win each round! Show the gals that you pre-paid
Win a surprise elegant piece of jewerly from Jewels with a Purpose worth at least $300! Show our jewelry gal that you pre-paid and pick your beautiful gift bag!
Get 1 raffle ticket. Show our raffle gal that you pre-paid.
Get 4 raffle tickets, Show our raffle gal that you pre-paid
Get 10 raffle tickets. Show our raffle gal that you pre-paid
$
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