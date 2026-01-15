The CARE Group, Inc.

Hosted by

The CARE Group, Inc.

About this event

Blingo Bingo 2026 Day of Event Purchases

200 Beulah Hill Rd S

Pinehurst, NC 28374, USA

Drink
$5

A glass of wine, beer, or our Tito's Special mix. Show our bartenders that you pre-paid.

Extra Bingo Card Pack
$20

5 extra bingo cards for more chances to win each round! Show the gals that you pre-paid

Jewelry Pull
$100

Win a surprise elegant piece of jewerly from Jewels with a Purpose worth at least $300! Show our jewelry gal that you pre-paid and pick your beautiful gift bag!

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

Get 1 raffle ticket. Show our raffle gal that you pre-paid.

4 Raffle Tickets
$10

Get 4 raffle tickets, Show our raffle gal that you pre-paid

10 Raffle Tickets
$20

Get 10 raffle tickets. Show our raffle gal that you pre-paid

Add a donation for The CARE Group, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!