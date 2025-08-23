Blissful Dreams' Fall Bliss Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Ready to experience the perfect mountain retreat?
3 bedrooms (1 king, 1 queen and 1 twin over queen with trundle bunk), 3 bathrooms, sheets and towels provided, fishing, hot tub, pool table, video game machine, close to Blue Ridge and Ellijay.
Enjoy at 3 night stay in the north Georgia mountains at Fighting Creek Cabin in quaint McCaysville, Georgia
*certain blackout dates and restrictions apply
*No Pets
Check out this link to Fighting Creek Cabin's website for the details about this awesomely beautiful cabin: https://www.escapetoblueridge.com/cabins/fighting-creek-cabin
Value: $1000
Generously donated by Kristina Scott Shatz
Starting bid
Charles Frace was an American wildlife artist whose work was featured in more than 500 exhibitions, including a solo exhibition at the National Museum of Natural History of the Smithsonian.
This Charles Frace autographed print is framed in cherry wood and double matted.
Print is 26 1/4 X 31 1/8. The framed artwork measures 34 1/2 X 39.
Value: $550
Generously donated by Dave & Sue Snyder
Starting bid
Before Happy Gilmore there was Russel Houston Cowboy Golf.
Russel's art work has been highlighted in Sports Illustrated and numerous international galleries.
This pair of Russell Houston cowboy golf prints "Chip Shot" and "End of Rope" measure 21 X 16 unframed, the prints are framed and doubled matted in neutral beige and pecan colored hardwood.
Value $350
Generously donated by Dave & Sue Snyder
Starting bid
Portrait painted by local artist Tara Keller.
Acrylic on Canvas 16" x 24"
Value $100
Generously donated by the artist
Starting bid
Coastal Landscape painted by local artist Tara Keller.
Acrylic on wood and framed 6" x 30"
Value $150
Generously donated by the artist
Starting bid
"Imagine having a friend with an awesome back yard, with great music, and a bar. Now take that back yard and include a kitchen with a great menu, great chef, and prices that honestly might be a little too low. That’s the Bent Rod. Great people, great food, and a true gem of the Lowcountry." - Recent 5 Star Google review by a Local Guide
The Bent Rod
10024 US-17, McClellanville, SC 29458
Generously donated by The Bent Rod
Starting bid
Great Italian restaurant located in Park Circle
Family owned and operated, and recipes have been passed down from generation to generation.
Generously donated by Fratellos
Starting bid
Excludes alcoholic beverages and gratuity.
Generously donated by Longhorn Steakhouse, Mount Pleasant
Starting bid
LoLA features Authentic Louisiana Cuisine with a Low Country , Family-Friendly Atmosphere.
Savory items like overstuffed PoBoys, perfectly seasoned Crawfish and Oysters, Flavorful Gumbos, and lots of Cajun Pub Fare.
We invite you to join us for Happy Hour, Tuesday thru Fridays where you can find great discounts on food and drinks.
Our outside patio is pet-friendly so your furry friends are also welcomed.
https://lolaparkcircle.com/north-charleston-park-circle-lola-low-country-louisiana-seafood-kitchen-locations
Value $50
Generously donated by LoLa
Starting bid
A European Cafe that serves lunch, and dinner, coffee and desserts.
Located in Mount Pleasant
Value $25
Generously donated by Sena Cafe
Starting bid
Four tickets for any date or time! Highlights include the deepest aquarium tank in North America, a stingray touch and you feed tank, Liberty the American bald eagle, river otters, and beautiful views of Charleston Harbor.
Tickets are general admission. Reservations are not required and may be used during peak dates and items.
Value $160
Generously donated by the South Carolina Aquarium
Starting bid
Four tickets to a 2025/26 South Carolina Stingrays hockey regular home game.
Must redeem 72 hours prior to the game and by April 1st 2026
Value: $170
Generously donated by the South Carolina Stingrays
Starting bid
Basket includes four tickets to Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens. Spend a day soaking in some of Charleston's rich history. Boone Hall the sight of many Hollywood set locations, including The Notebook, North and South, Alex Haley's Queen, and Scarlett.
Tickets include a house tour, property tractor, Gullah history culture, slave history presentation, and garden tour. Value $120
Starting bid
Two tickets to a performance of your choice at "America's First" Dock Street Théâtre.
Plays for the 2025/26 Season include:
Dial M for Murder, A Christmas Carol, Sense and Sensibility, Putnam County Spelling Bee, Dragons Love Tacos, and Come From Away.
Tickets must be redeemed within one year by calling the box office to reserve your seats.
Approximate Value: $170
Generously donated by Charleston Stage
Starting bid
You Deserve Beautiful Artwork of your Family
Those closest to you are the most precious things we have in this life. Celebrate them through one of a kind custom artwork created by nationally recognized portrait artists and PPA Master Photographers Ted & Rachel Linczak.
This certificate completely covers commission costs associated with an 11"x14” Legacy Portrait with full artistry. The session fees are also waived for both sessions. There is an hour long creation session in the camera room. Their creation session is treated as a full session and there is no limit to who can be included. When the artist’s selections are prepared, they return to the studio for an hour long projection session. The projection session is where clients view their portraits and collaborate with the artist on the elements of finishes, artistry, and how to make their portrait remarkable.
Applicable towards 11 x 14 Legacy Portrait only (our canvas print). Non-transferable. Only one gift certificate per session. Certificates can not be used in conjunction with other special promotions. Only one gift card can be used within 12 months.
Expires 6 months from date of receiving.
Visit Nuvo Portrait Art | Charleston Portrait Artist to learn more!
Value $1500
Generously donated by Nuvo Portrait Art
Starting bid
Swim lessons are in Mount Pleasant. Package includes five private swim lessons, and swim swag including, a pool towel, diving rings, and shark themed pool tube.
Value $170
Generously donated by Judy Fowler
Starting bid
Value $110
Generously donated by Lana Gonzalez
Starting bid
Basket includes:
Acacia wood cutting board, a 20 oz stainless insulated tumbler, stainless insulated stemless wine 12 oz tumbler, 2 faux leather koozies
basket
Value $110
Generously donated by Dockside Engraving
Starting bid
9" Waterford Crystal Windflower bowl
Value: $80
Generously donated by Neila Carey
Starting bid
Autumn Harvest Trail Ride smells just like a crisp fall day with apples, cedarwood, cinnamon, and maple leaves. This cozy piece of autumn is ready to light up your home!
Saddle Up Espresso is a rich, coffee-inspired soy candle handcrafted with notes of caramel, fresh coffee beans, vanilla, and sugar. It’s like bringing your favorite coffee shop right into your living room!
Both are Limited Edition Blissful Dreams Rescue Ranch candles. They are hand-poured with 100% soy wax from local South Carolina farmers, this candle is infused with natural fragrance oils extracted through solvent extraction and steam distillation.
Value $40
Generously donated and lovingly hand crafted by Cosmic Energy Candle Co.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!