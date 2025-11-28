Blizzard Bash Silent Auction ❄️🛼❄️

Hosted by
Sweet Fruci's is offering an ice cream birthday party for up to 15 guests with full menu, one hour of service anywhere in the Twin Cities!
Valued at $250-300!
Gingko Coffee house in St. Paul is offering a bottle of their delicious cold brew and a gift card for you to enjoy!
Valued at $30!
Two tickets to a Saint's game of your choosing!
Valued at $50!
$50 Gift card to Pub42!
$30 Punch Pizza giftcard.
Minnesota’s official natural history museum! For over a century, the museum has preserved and interpreted our state’s rich natural history and served learners of all ages. Additionally, our scientific collections contain over one million specimens, representing every county in Minnesota and various locales around the globe.
A four (4) pack of admission/planetarium tickets to the Bell Museum!
Valued at $81
GlueStick is your family's creative sidekick! We're here to make creative time fun and hassle-free with engaging activities that everyone can enjoy.
They have donated a one year subscription along with craft supply bundle!
Valued at $125
A 16 pack of KWIK Ceramic Bearings!
Accelerate faster and roll farther with KwiK® Ceramic bearings. These bearings utilize the advanced characteristics of ceramic balls and combine them with a ceramic Titanium Nitride coating on both sides of the bearing shield and the inner and outer bearing races to create remarkable performance.
This has been generously donated to us by Riedell Skates!
Valued at $165!
Purple ZUCA frame with Galaxy insert and light-up wheels, donated by our Frostboosters President, Jessica.
Valued at $245!
Triple 8 White Rainbow Sparkle Sweatsaver Helmet Size L/XL.
This item was generously donated by the Frostboosters.
Valued at $79.99!
Triple 8 Black Hologram Sweatsaver Helmet Size S/M.
This item was generously donated by our coach, Shug.
Valued at $79.99!
This fabulous gift bag has everything you need to show your love of your favorite city, Saint Paul! All items are made by local women-owned businesses and artists! Included is shirt and stickers from Jenny in the City, hat and bag by Saintly, the book "Just for the Summer" by local author Abby Jimenez and a Blizzard of '91 candle by Woodfire Candle, Co.
This gift bag was generously donated by friend of the Frostbites, Julie Marquardt.
Valued at $133!
This Roller Derby themed book basket was generously donated by our friends at Wild Rumpus Books in Minneapolis and includes "Roller Girl" by Victoria Jamieson, "Blood City Rollers" by V.P. Anderson and a $20 gift card!
Valued at $50!
MNRD has generously donated 2 tickets to their Saturday March 28th, Season 22 – Bout 5 – Champs – Lord of the Rink @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium and a merch bundle!
Valued at ???
8 pack of Radar Halo Alloy wheels!
The Radar Halo Alloy is the ultimate in indoor skating performance. It is the most advanced and refined performance wheel that Radar has ever made. With over four years of development and countless prototypes tested, the final design is elegant, refined, performance-oriented, and incredibly fun to skate.
This has been generously donated to us by Riedell Skates!
Valued at $198!
Make big discoveries, explore Earth’s natural history, and immerse yourself in science in downtown St. Paul.
Four (4) tickets to the Science Museum of Minnesota. (Each general admission ticket includes an Omnitheater movie!)
Valued at $139.80
