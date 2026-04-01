Bloc Burnaz MC | Benevolent Beautiez SC Augusta, Ga Anniversary 2026

For the small price of $200, you get VIP Tables for both the Benevolent Beautiez SC and Bloc Burnaz MC Anniversary Parties. These VIP Tables comes with six (6) entry tickets and a .750ml bottle of alcoholic beverage.

Yes, the VIP Table purchased bands gets you VIP Table and party entry for the Benevolent Beautiez SC and Bloc Burnaz MC Anniversary Party





At checkout, if the donoation is set to a specific dollar amount - you can reset it to $0 for no additional charge or donation