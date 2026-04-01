Bloc Burnaz Motorcycle Club of Augusta, Georgia, Inc.

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Bloc Burnaz Motorcycle Club of Augusta, Georgia, Inc.

About this event

Bloc Burnaz MC | Benevolent Beautiez SC Augusta, Ga Anniversary 2026

Jammin Moments 519 Broad Street [Beautiez] - 1755 Gordon Hwy [Bloc Burnaz]

VIP Table price for the Bloc & Beautiez Anniversary Party
$200

For the small price of $200, you get VIP Tables for both the Benevolent Beautiez SC and Bloc Burnaz MC Anniversary Parties. These VIP Tables comes with six (6) entry tickets and a .750ml bottle of alcoholic beverage.

 

Yes, the VIP Table purchased bands gets you VIP Table and party entry for the  Benevolent Beautiez SC and Bloc Burnaz MC Anniversary Party


At checkout, if the donoation is set to a specific dollar amount - you can reset it to $0 for no additional charge or donation

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