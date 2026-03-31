Ujamaa Marketplace

About the memberships
No expiration
$100 (recommended for established businesses, Food Trucks, Merchandise)
MERCH VENDORS: (i.e. tee-shirts, beauty products, jewelry etc.)
No expiration
50 ( For organizations not required to have a retail license and are not asking for money directly from clients and will offer promotions or will have a tip jar, information booths, service providers)
No expiration
Need a tent? No problem we are happy to support!
No expiration
BSU students pay what you can or give a percentage of sales when you are done
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!