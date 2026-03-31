Block Collaborative Is a Fiscally Sponsored Program of Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, CDC

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Block Collaborative Is a Fiscally Sponsored Program of Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, CDC

About the memberships

Ujamaa Marketplace

Established businesses, Food Trucks, Merch Vendors
$100

No expiration

$100 (recommended for established businesses, Food Trucks, Merchandise)


MERCH VENDORS: (i.e. tee-shirts, beauty products,  jewelry etc.)

Organizations not required to have a retail license
$50

No expiration

50 ( For organizations not required to have a retail license and are not asking for money directly from clients and will offer promotions or will have a tip jar, information booths, service providers)

Tent Rental
$25

No expiration

Need a tent? No problem we are happy to support!

Black Student Union
Pay what you can

No expiration

BSU students pay what you can or give a percentage of sales when you are done

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!