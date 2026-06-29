Block Island Club Inc
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Block Island Club Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Block Island Club Silent Auction

Pick-up location

136 Corn Neck Rd, Block Island

$250 Gift Card for Atlantic Restaurant item
$250 Gift Card for Atlantic Restaurant
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a special experience at the beautiful Atlantic Inn on Block Island. This gift card may be used toward a memorable visit, whether for dining, drinks, or a relaxing island getaway at one of Block Island’s most beloved destinations.

$100 Gift Card for Ballard's item
$100 Gift Card for Ballard's
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy oceanfront dining, cocktails, or a memorable summer outing with friends at Ballard’s Beach Resort—an iconic Block Island destination with stunning views right on the water!

$100 Gift Certificate for Aldo's Restaurant item
$100 Gift Certificate for Aldo's Restaurant
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a Block Island favorite with this $100 gift card to Aldo’s. Redeem it at Aldo’s Restaurant, Bakery, or Ice Cream Shop for a delicious meal, fresh-baked treats, or a sweet island indulgence.

Diamond Blue Gift Card & Baseball Cap item
Diamond Blue Gift Card & Baseball Cap
$50

Starting bid

Catch a wave or shop island style with this $90 gift card to Diamond Blue Surf Shop on Block Island. The gift card may be used for a private surf lesson or redeemed toward merchandise at Diamond Blue or Carve. Also included is a DB embroidered baseball cap.

Baroque Pearl Studs by Mary MacGill item
Baroque Pearl Studs by Mary MacGill
$75

Starting bid

Elegant and timeless, these handcrafted Baroque Pearl Studs feature luminous baroque pearls wrapped in delicate gold-filled wire. A beautiful everyday statement with a refined coastal feel. Made by hand in the Hudson Valley and on Block Island.

Private Group Yoga Session with Lisa Baker item
Private Group Yoga Session with Lisa Baker
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy a private yoga lesson with fellow BIC member and certified yoga teacher Lisa Baker. Gather a group of friends or family for a refreshing, soulful, and energizing session tailored to your group. The lesson may be held at the Club or another mutually agreed location.

Beverages included. Namaste!

Private Group Clinic with BIC Tennis Pro Sandro item
Private Group Clinic with BIC Tennis Pro Sandro
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a private tennis clinic for up to four people with BIC’s own tennis pro, Sandro. This personalized session can include instruction, drills, coaching, point play, and focused work on whatever you would most like to improve. Whether you are looking to sharpen your technique, build confidence, or enjoy a fun and active group lesson, Sandro will tailor the clinic to your group!

Snacks and beverages included.

Sunset Sail Private Charter for Group of 6 item
Sunset Sail Private Charter for Group of 6
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful private sunset sail on Great Salt Pond for a group of up to six people. Relax on the water with wine and cheese as the sun sets over Block Island, taking in the breeze, the views, and the magic of an evening sail. This is a truly unique and memorable island experience — perfect for family or friends. (This may also be redeemed for a daytime sail if that is more desirable for the winner!)

To be scheduled at a mutually agreeable time and subject to suitable weather conditions.

CSA at 1661 item
CSA at 1661
$35

Starting bid

Enjoy a week’s worth of fresh, locally grown produce from the crop share at 1661. This delicious summer offering is redeemable for a mutually agreeable week to be arranged with Jackie Bacchus.

CSA at 1661 - with Flowers item
CSA at 1661 - with Flowers
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a week’s worth of fresh, locally grown produce from the crop share at 1661 plus a bouquet of fresh flowers. This summer offering is redeemable for a mutually agreeable week to be arranged with Kristin Nevins.

CSA at 1661 - with Flowers - Week of July 21 item
CSA at 1661 - with Flowers - Week of July 21
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy a week’s worth of fresh, locally grown produce from the crop share at 1661 plus a bouquet of fresh flowers. This summer offering is for the week of July 21; to be arranged with Melissa Amato.

North Light and Sachem Pond by Jesse Edwards item
North Light and Sachem Pond by Jesse Edwards
$75

Starting bid

A beautiful framed watercolor print by beloved local artist Jesse Edwards, capturing the iconic view of North Light and Sachem Pond on Block Island. This 5 x 7 piece brings the island’s coastal landscape to life with soft skies, vivid blue water, and a timeless sense of place. A lovely keepsake for anyone who loves Block Island!

Spring Street Sunrise by Erin Mistele item
Spring Street Sunrise by Erin Mistele
$125

Starting bid

A stunning framed original oil painting by fellow BIC member and artist Erin Mistele. This 8 x 10 piece captures the quiet beauty of Spring Street at sunrise, with soft coastal light and a serene Block Island view.

Whales and Tall Tales! Private Charter for Group of 4. item
Whales and Tall Tales! Private Charter for Group of 4.
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a priceless private ocean outing off the coast of Block Island with Capt. Bill Huggins. This memorable experience for a small group (up to four) includes whale watching, time on the water, beverages and snacks, and tales of island lore shared by fellow member Bill Huggins, who grew up on the island. A truly unique Block Island adventure!

Trip to be scheduled at a mutually agreed time and must be redeemed by August 12, 2026, unless alternate arrangements are made for next summer at Mr. Huggins’s discretion.

Private Bird Watching Outing with Kim Gaffett for Group of 6 item
Private Bird Watching Outing with Kim Gaffett for Group of 6
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a private bird watching experience for a group of up to six people, led by Kim Gaffett of The Nature Conservancy. Block Island is a remarkable habitat for migrating birds, making this a truly special opportunity to explore the island’s natural beauty with an expert guide.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed time after Labor Day or next spring, excluding June, July, and August. Fall migration is typically late September through October, and spring migration is especially active in May.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!