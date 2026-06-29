Block Island Club Silent Auction

Enjoy a beautiful private sunset sail on Great Salt Pond for a group of up to six people. Relax on the water with wine and cheese as the sun sets over Block Island, taking in the breeze, the views, and the magic of an evening sail. This is a truly unique and memorable island experience — perfect for family or friends. (This may also be redeemed for a daytime sail if that is more desirable for the winner!)

To be scheduled at a mutually agreeable time and subject to suitable weather conditions.