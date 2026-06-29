Block Island Club Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
136 Corn Neck Rd, Block Island
Starting bid
Enjoy a special experience at the beautiful Atlantic Inn on Block Island. This gift card may be used toward a memorable visit, whether for dining, drinks, or a relaxing island getaway at one of Block Island’s most beloved destinations.
Starting bid
Enjoy oceanfront dining, cocktails, or a memorable summer outing with friends at Ballard’s Beach Resort—an iconic Block Island destination with stunning views right on the water!
Starting bid
Enjoy a Block Island favorite with this $100 gift card to Aldo’s. Redeem it at Aldo’s Restaurant, Bakery, or Ice Cream Shop for a delicious meal, fresh-baked treats, or a sweet island indulgence.
Starting bid
Catch a wave or shop island style with this $90 gift card to Diamond Blue Surf Shop on Block Island. The gift card may be used for a private surf lesson or redeemed toward merchandise at Diamond Blue or Carve. Also included is a DB embroidered baseball cap.
Starting bid
Elegant and timeless, these handcrafted Baroque Pearl Studs feature luminous baroque pearls wrapped in delicate gold-filled wire. A beautiful everyday statement with a refined coastal feel. Made by hand in the Hudson Valley and on Block Island.
Starting bid
Enjoy a private yoga lesson with fellow BIC member and certified yoga teacher Lisa Baker. Gather a group of friends or family for a refreshing, soulful, and energizing session tailored to your group. The lesson may be held at the Club or another mutually agreed location.
Beverages included. Namaste!
Starting bid
Enjoy a private tennis clinic for up to four people with BIC’s own tennis pro, Sandro. This personalized session can include instruction, drills, coaching, point play, and focused work on whatever you would most like to improve. Whether you are looking to sharpen your technique, build confidence, or enjoy a fun and active group lesson, Sandro will tailor the clinic to your group!
Snacks and beverages included.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful private sunset sail on Great Salt Pond for a group of up to six people. Relax on the water with wine and cheese as the sun sets over Block Island, taking in the breeze, the views, and the magic of an evening sail. This is a truly unique and memorable island experience — perfect for family or friends. (This may also be redeemed for a daytime sail if that is more desirable for the winner!)
To be scheduled at a mutually agreeable time and subject to suitable weather conditions.
Starting bid
Enjoy a week’s worth of fresh, locally grown produce from the crop share at 1661. This delicious summer offering is redeemable for a mutually agreeable week to be arranged with Jackie Bacchus.
Starting bid
Enjoy a week’s worth of fresh, locally grown produce from the crop share at 1661 plus a bouquet of fresh flowers. This summer offering is redeemable for a mutually agreeable week to be arranged with Kristin Nevins.
Starting bid
Enjoy a week’s worth of fresh, locally grown produce from the crop share at 1661 plus a bouquet of fresh flowers. This summer offering is for the week of July 21; to be arranged with Melissa Amato.
Starting bid
A beautiful framed watercolor print by beloved local artist Jesse Edwards, capturing the iconic view of North Light and Sachem Pond on Block Island. This 5 x 7 piece brings the island’s coastal landscape to life with soft skies, vivid blue water, and a timeless sense of place. A lovely keepsake for anyone who loves Block Island!
Starting bid
A stunning framed original oil painting by fellow BIC member and artist Erin Mistele. This 8 x 10 piece captures the quiet beauty of Spring Street at sunrise, with soft coastal light and a serene Block Island view.
Starting bid
Enjoy a priceless private ocean outing off the coast of Block Island with Capt. Bill Huggins. This memorable experience for a small group (up to four) includes whale watching, time on the water, beverages and snacks, and tales of island lore shared by fellow member Bill Huggins, who grew up on the island. A truly unique Block Island adventure!
Trip to be scheduled at a mutually agreed time and must be redeemed by August 12, 2026, unless alternate arrangements are made for next summer at Mr. Huggins’s discretion.
Starting bid
Enjoy a private bird watching experience for a group of up to six people, led by Kim Gaffett of The Nature Conservancy. Block Island is a remarkable habitat for migrating birds, making this a truly special opportunity to explore the island’s natural beauty with an expert guide.
To be scheduled at a mutually agreed time after Labor Day or next spring, excluding June, July, and August. Fall migration is typically late September through October, and spring migration is especially active in May.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!