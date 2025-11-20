Block Kids

1 left!
Help us fuel creativity! Your sponsorship covers all event food and refreshments for participants, teachers, and volunteers. This contribution ensures a welcoming, energized environment where kids can focus on building, learning, and having fun.
1 left!
Support excellence! This sponsorship funds the top prize awarded to the student whose project demonstrates the highest creativity and construction skills. Your gift celebrates achievement and encourages future innovators.
1 left!
Help us recognize rising builders! This sponsorship covers the second-place prize, rewarding a student who shows strong creativity, problem-solving, and enthusiasm for construction.
1 left!
Your support helps us honor emerging talent! This sponsorship funds the third-place award and encourages students to continue exploring STEM and construction-related activities.
1 left!
Show appreciation to educators! This sponsorship provides four $25 gift cards for teachers who help coordinate student participation. Your contribution supports the school partners who make this program possible.
1 left!
Build the foundation! This sponsorship covers building materials, supplies, and competition resources. Your support ensures every student has access to the tools they need to design, build, and compete.
1 left!
Create memorable moments! This sponsorship provides event swag such as bags, stickers, and small giveaways for all participants. Your contribution helps students leave the event with excitement and pride.
