framingham town wide

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framingham town wide

About this raffle

BLOCKS Fun Day Raffle!

The Discovery Museum
$2

Four passes to The Discovery Museum in Acton. ($76 value)

https://www.discoveryacton.org/

Emotions in Motion
$3

Holistic Mind body and Motherhood wellness coaching session ($225 value)

https://www.emotions-in-motion.com/

Jam Time
$1

Two play passes to any location ($30 value)

https://www.jamtime.com/

My Gym
$2

Unlimited classes for four weeks.

($129 value)

https://www.mygym.com/framingham

Baystate Taekwon Do
$3

Six weeks of classes and uniform (over $200 value)

https://www.baystatetaekwondoacademy.com/

Children Museum of Franklin
$1

Gift certificate good for 4 passes to the museum. ($56 value)

https://www.childrensmuseumfranklin.org/visit

Planet Gymnastics
$1

$50 gift card towards gymnastics classes or Gym & Swim

https://planetgym.com/

Gianni's Gift Certificate
$1

$25 Gianni's gift certificate

https://giannispizzaframingham.com/pizza/

Launch Trampoline Park
$2

(5) One Hour Jump Passes valid at all locations. ($150 value)

https://launchfamilyentertainment.com/framingham/

True Salon
$3

Full Size:

Money Mask

Oribe Detangling Shampoo 

Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler

$65.00 true salon gift card

($205 value)

https://www.truesalon.com/

New England Aquarium
$1

Two passes to the New England Aquarium. ($79.90 value)

https://www.neaq.org/visit/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=neaq_branded_2025&utm_content=branded&matchtype=b&keyword=new%20england%20aquarium&cid=21149407907&agid=161509652778&device=c&placement=&creative=724001609020&target=&adposition=&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=eaq_spring-summer_brand-exact_general_conversion_greater-boston_blended&utm_term={term}&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21149407907&gbraid=0AAAAApYcg7Nd1Pfo2N_9des7llAornsoi&gclid=CjwKCAjwzevPBhBaEiwAplAxvrLs_MmktyQrbVNGiKHvo02eBMPevvYm2WdYiosqW44k-0ZTgIME1xoC3UIQAvD_BwE

Trader Joes
$1

Italian pasta dinner basket. Pasta, olives, tomato sauce, biscotti, Italian soda and more. Everything you need for an Italian dinner at home.

LEVEL99
$2

four (4) 2-hour passes ($119.97 value)

Lovie Beauty Salon
$2

$120 gift certificate

https://www.vagaro.com/lovibeautyclinic/services

Rise Up Dance Community
$3

One month unlimited dance, students 3 years to 18 years one month unlimited dance. (Up to $250 value)

Metrowest Dance Academy
$2
  • 3-Class Young Dancer Series for ages 3-5: June 17, June 24, and July 2 from 5:15-6:00 PM 
  • One month of classes in September after participating in the summer classes or attending a free trial 
  • A waived registration fee 

This is a total value of $171


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