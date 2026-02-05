BLOCKS Fun Day Raffle!

About this raffle
Holistic Mind body and Motherhood wellness coaching session ($225 value)
Gift certificate good for 4 passes to the museum. ($56 value)
One month free of swim lessons and a swag bag! ($160 value)
https://bigblueswimschool.com/locations/massachusetts/framingham/?utm_source=Paid+Google&utm_medium=Search&utm_campaign=Q1&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23616009011&gbraid=0AAAAAog3WIhOJuqJqvb6Wv35NCx1_AEJj&gclid=CjwKCAjwhLPOBhBiEiwA8_wJHKqLiMetHG7CnngZX3x0_wQRznXzwjyXNBb8OfzO3zPr_sdX-askrBoC8OgQAvD_BwE#
(5) One Hour Jump Passes valid at all locations. ($150 value)
Full Size:
Money Mask
Oribe Detangling Shampoo
Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler
$65.00 true salon gift card
($205 value)
Birthday party for up to 10 children, includes pizza, prize tickets and roller skate/blade rental. $190 value
https://rollerkingdom.com/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=MB%20-%20Brand&utm_id=21598029973&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21598029973&gbraid=0AAAAA-HFYHi5KvYQcmwawarxsq6Wh_-yS&gclid=CjwKCAjwzevPBhBaEiwAplAxvhoEAGkbEgSAQIA2Y6iDx6brPiVYWum_VUbzygojYyU0P5e1S2C11hoC3_8QAvD_BwE
Two passes to the New England Aquarium. ($79.90 value)
https://www.neaq.org/visit/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=neaq_branded_2025&utm_content=branded&matchtype=b&keyword=new%20england%20aquarium&cid=21149407907&agid=161509652778&device=c&placement=&creative=724001609020&target=&adposition=&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=eaq_spring-summer_brand-exact_general_conversion_greater-boston_blended&utm_term={term}&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=21149407907&gbraid=0AAAAApYcg7Nd1Pfo2N_9des7llAornsoi&gclid=CjwKCAjwzevPBhBaEiwAplAxvrLs_MmktyQrbVNGiKHvo02eBMPevvYm2WdYiosqW44k-0ZTgIME1xoC3UIQAvD_BwE
Italian pasta dinner basket. Pasta, olives, tomato sauce, biscotti, Italian soda and more. Everything you need for an Italian dinner at home.
four (4) 2-hour passes ($119.97 value)
One month unlimited dance, students 3 years to 18 years one month unlimited dance. (Up to $250 value)
This is a total value of $171
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!