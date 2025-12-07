Blood Cancer United's EMS Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious getaway at The Higgins Hotel, located in the heart of New Orleans’ vibrant Arts & Warehouse District. Just steps away from the National WWII Museum, this boutique hotel combines Southern charm with art deco elegance.
Your stay includes one complimentary night and free parking, making it the perfect mini escape or addition to your next trip to the Big Easy.
Restrictions: Valid Sunday-Thursday; Excluding Holidays & Special Events
Expiration: December 20, 2026
Value: $300
Starting bid
Escape to beautiful Burlington, Vermont, with a two-night stay at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.
Enjoy modern comfort, scenic charm, and delicious daily breakfast for two. Whether you’re strolling along the Lake Champlain waterfront or exploring the local breweries and shops, this relaxing getaway is the perfect way to recharge.
Restrictions: Based on Availability, Blackout dates apply.
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $500
Starting bid
Enjoy a two-night stay at The Envoy Hotel, a stylish waterfront boutique hotel in Boston’s Seaport District.
Take in skyline views from the rooftop bar, explore the city’s vibrant dining scene, and indulge with a $100 food and beverage credit towards Para Maria. Perfect for a city escape, romantic weekend, or spontaneous adventure in Boston!
Restrictions: Based on Availability
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $800
Starting bid
Escape to paradise in the heart of San Diego’s lively Gaslamp Quarter! Enjoy a two-night stay at Margaritaville Hotel, where island vibes meet urban energy.
Your package includes waived amenity fees, complimentary parking, and breakfast for two — the perfect recipe for a laid-back getaway filled with sunshine, good food, and that signature Margaritaville spirit.
Rooms are subjected to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $750
Starting bid
Enjoy a classic Boston getaway with a one-night stay in a Superior Room at the Hilton Boston Park Plaza.
Located steps from the Public Garden and Theatre District, this iconic hotel pairs historic charm with modern comfort. Your stay also includes breakfast for two, perfect for starting your day in the city.
Restrictions: Subject to availably. Some blackout dates may apply.
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Value: $400
Starting bid
Live it up in luxury with a two-night stay at Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa in Las Vegas!
This unforgettable experience includes taxes and resort fees, round-trip limousine transfers, and dinner for two (up to $250) at one of Red Rock’s award-winning restaurants.
Whether you’re relaxing poolside, trying your luck in the casino, or enjoying a spa day, this is Vegas at its finest — sophisticated, fun, and absolutely unforgettable.
Expiration: December 31, 2026
Valued at $1,200
Starting bid
This certificate entitles you to a two-night stay with a Friday or Saturday check-in, along with breakfast for two each morning, complimentary Wi-Fi, and parking for one vehicle. Perfect for a relaxing Washington, D.C.–area escape.
Certificate expires 12/31/2026 and is subject to availability.
Details:
Complimentary two-night weekend stay. Valid with Friday or Saturday check-in
Breakfast for two each morning
Complimentary Wi-Fi included
Parking for one vehicle
Subject to availability
Certificate Expires December 31, 2026
Non-transferable; no cash value
Certificate holder responsible for any additional charges or incidentals
Value: $500
Starting bid
This certificate includes accommodations for one night in a King or Double Double guest room. Perfect for exploring historic Philadelphia, attending an event, or enjoying a quick city getaway.
Details:
One-night stay in a King or Double-Double room
Based on availability. Blackout dates may apply.
Not valid on holidays or during major conventions
Expires December 30, 2026
Non-transferable; no cash value
Certificate holder is responsible for any additional charges or incidentals
Value: $333
Starting bid
This certificate includes a complimentary two-night stay in a standard room for up to a family of four (one room).
Your stay also includes the resort fee, room tax, and self-parking. With stunning atriums, on-site dining, seasonal attractions, and easy access to Grapevine’s charming attractions, it’s the perfect Texas escape.
Details:
Complimentary two-night stay in a standard room
Valid for up to a family of four (one room) Resort fee, room tax, and self-parking included
Blackout dates apply
Expires July 31, 2027
Non-transferable; no cash value
Certificate holder responsible for incidentals or additional charges
Valued at $904
Starting bid
Your getaway includes breakfast for two each morning and complimentary self-parking — everything you need for a relaxing and memorable Southern California escape.
Whether you’re visiting Disneyland®, exploring nearby attractions, or simply unwinding by the pool, the Anaheim Marriott offers stylish accommodations, exceptional service, and unbeatable proximity to the best of Orange County.
Details:
Two-night stay including room and tax
Complimentary breakfast for two each morning
Complimentary self-parking
Reservations subject to availability. Not valid with conventions, groups, or other discounts.
Non-transferable and holds no cash value. Certificate holder responsible for all incidentals
Certificate Expires: 12/31/2026
Value: $860
Starting bid
Escape to the stunning Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, where Colorado’s natural beauty meets modern luxury. Enjoy a complimentary two-night stay in a deluxe suite, complete with taxes, resort fees, and self-parking included.
Relax in style at this world-class resort featuring a year-round heated indoor/outdoor pool complex, rejuvenating spa, and an array of dining options. Whether you’re unwinding by the lazy river, exploring nearby Denver attractions, or taking in the breathtaking mountain views, this getaway offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation.
Details:
Complimentary two-night stay in a Deluxe Suite
Includes taxes, resort fees, and self-parking
Valid through December 31, 2026
Based on hotel inventory at the time of request; blackout dates apply
Certificate must be relinquished at redemption
Non-refundable and not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed
Value: $2,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a complimentary three-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Aurora-Denver Conference Center.
This stay includes breakfast for two each morning, dinner for four, and complimentary parking, making it a perfect Colorado escape for relaxation, dining, and convenience. Valid Monday–Sunday with blackout dates applying.
Details:
Complimentary three-night stay
Breakfast for two each morning
Dinner for four included
Complimentary parking
Valid Monday–Sunday. Blackout dates apply. Non-transferable and has no cash value. Certificate holder is responsible for all additional charges and incidentals
Certificate Expires: December 31, 2026
Value: $800
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway in charming downtown Portsmouth with a two-night stay for two at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel.
Your stay includes room and taxes, and you’ll receive an upgrade to the best available room upon arrival. This stay must be used on consecutive nights, making it perfect for a quick New England escape.
Restrictions:
Expires December 1, 2026
Value: $600
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable New York City escape with a complimentary two-night stay (Sunday & Monday nights) in a Standard King Room at the iconic New York Marriott Marquis in the heart of Times Square.
Your stay includes exclusive M Club access, where you and your guest can relax with enhanced amenities, elevated snacks, beverages, and a quiet space to unwind before or after exploring the city.
This package is valid for you and a guest through December 15, 2027, giving you plenty of time to plan the perfect getaway.
Please Note:
Certificate is not valid on nights when the hotel is projected to sell out.
90-day advance notice is recommended to secure your preferred dates.
Bid for your chance to experience New York City from one of its most iconic hotels!
Value: $1,100
Starting bid
Headed out on a big adventure? Start your vacation early with this perfect travel-ready package!
Enjoy a complimentary one-night hotel stay — ideal for a relaxing stopover before an early morning flight.
Includes seven (7) nights of parking — so you can jet off on your week-long getaway without stressing about airport parking.
Valid through December 2026
Value: $350
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect Denver staycation with a night of great food, entertainment, and relaxation.
Continue the fun at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema with two movie tickets and a popcorn voucher, where you can enjoy dinner, drinks, and a movie all from your seat.
End your night in comfort with a one-night stay at the Denver Marriott Tech Center, including breakfast for two and complimentary parking. Valid for weekend stays from Nov 1, 2025 – Oct 31, 2026, based on availability. Advance reservations required; original voucher must be presented at check-in.
Additional Details:
• Alamo Drafthouse tickets/popcorn valid at participating locations.
• Hotel stay cannot be extended beyond expiration.
Value: $700
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious Denver getaway with a two-night stay at the ART, a hotel – Curio Collection by Hilton, including daily breakfast for two and complimentary valet parking. Located in the Golden Triangle District, the ART Hotel offers contemporary design, curated fine art, and an unforgettable boutique experience.
Stay is valid through December 31, 2026, subject to availability and blackout dates. Reservation required through the hotel’s Sales Department; certificate must be presented at check-in. Credit card required for incidentals.
This package also includes:
• $50 Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar gift card
• Admission for two to Comedy Works, Denver’s premier comedy club (reservation required; restrictions apply; expires March 17, 2027)
A perfect mix of luxury, great food, and live entertainment—all in the heart of the city.
Value: $1,100
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing and fun-filled Denver weekend with a two-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center, including breakfast for two and complimentary parking. Valid Thursday–Sunday through October 31, 2026, based on availability. Blackout dates may apply; reservations must be made directly with the hotel.
This package also includes:
• $50 Hapa Sushi Grill & Sake Bar gift card
• Admission for two to Comedy Works (reservation required; restrictions apply; expires March 17, 2027)
A perfect mix of comfort, great food, and laughter—all in one weekend getaway.
Value: $500
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable downtown Denver getaway with a two-night stay at The Slate Hotel – Tapestry Collection by Hilton, including breakfast for two and valet parking. Located steps from top dining, shopping, and entertainment, The Slate offers modern comfort and boutique charm.
This package also includes:
• $50 Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar gift card
• Admission for two to Comedy Works (restrictions apply)
Details:
• Reservation required; subject to availability and blackout dates
• Certificate must be presented at check-in
• Expires December 31, 2025
• No cash value
• To book: call 303-292-5000
A perfect mix of city adventure, great food, and laughter.
Value: $776
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to a luxurious getaway! This certificate entitles you to one night’s stay at any Omni Hotels & Resorts property across the country. Whether you’re dreaming of a chic city escape, a relaxing spa retreat, or a scenic resort adventure, Omni offers unforgettable experiences in premier destinations.
Expires 12/31/2026
Value: $330
Starting bid
Step into timeless elegance with a one-night weekend stay at The Mayflower Hotel, one of Washington, D.C.’s most historic and celebrated landmarks. Known as the “Grande Dame of Washington,” this stunning property blends classic sophistication with modern luxury—making it the perfect place for a romantic escape, city adventure, or relaxing retreat.
Your exclusive package includes:
🏨 Complimentary one-night weekend stay in refined accommodations at this iconic Autograph Collection hotel
🚗 Valet parking, so you can arrive in style and step right into your getaway
📶 Complimentary WiFi to stay effortlessly connected
🍽 $100 dining credit to Edgar Bar & Kitchen, the hotel’s chic, contemporary restaurant serving elevated American cuisine and handcrafted cocktails in a stylish setting
Located just steps from Dupont Circle, world-class museums, monuments, and vibrant dining, The Mayflower is the perfect base for exploring the best of D.C.—or simply unwinding in luxury.
Expiration Date: December 30, 2026
Restrictions: Based on availability; blackout dates may apply.
Indulge in history, charm, and modern comfort—this is a D.C. getaway you’ll never forget. Bid generously and treat yourself to an unforgettable experience!
Value: $500
Starting bid
Experience San Francisco in unforgettable style with this one-night weekend stay in a Balcony King Suite at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco—one of the city’s most iconic waterfront hotels. Enjoy sweeping views, premium comfort, and exclusive perks that make this getaway truly exceptional.
Your luxury package includes:
🛌 One-night weekend stay in a Balcony King Suite, featuring spacious living areas and your own private balcony overlooking the city or bay.
🥐 Complimentary breakfast for two, the perfect way to start your morning before exploring the sights.
✨ Regency Club Access for two, offering elevated amenities including evening hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and a relaxing lounge environment with incredible views.
🌆 Unbeatable location steps from the Embarcadero, Ferry Building, restaurants, cable cars & more.
Whether you're planning a romantic night away, a celebratory staycation, or a chance to soak in the beauty of San Francisco, this package promises a stay that’s both luxurious and memorable.
Expiration Date: December 30, 2026
Restrictions: Based on availability; blackout dates may apply.
Bid high—you won’t want to miss this elevated escape in the heart of San Francisco!
Value: $800
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing escape just outside the city with this one-night stay at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pittsburgh Cranberry, complete with a delicious breakfast for two. Whether you’re looking for a quick overnight retreat, a cozy stopover during travels, or a chance to unwind and explore the Pittsburgh area, this getaway offers comfort, convenience, and the warm DoubleTree welcome (yes, including the cookie! 🍪).
Your stay includes:
🏨 One-night accommodations in a stylish, modern guest room
🍽 Breakfast for two to start your morning right
🌟 Access to hotel amenities including the pool, fitness center & on-site dining
📍 Easy access to Cranberry Township attractions, shopping, and beautiful nearby parks
Expiration Date: December 31, 2026
Restrictions: Based on availability; blackout dates may apply.
Treat yourself to a relaxing mini-getaway or surprise someone special with a thoughtful experience!
Value: $225.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a breathtaking getaway at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle’s Southport, where modern luxury meets serene waterfront views. This stunning lakeside retreat offers the perfect blend of relaxation, romance, and Pacific Northwest charm.
Your package includes:
🛌 One-night stay in a beautifully appointed King or Queen guest room, complete with contemporary design and restful comfort.
🍽 Dinner for Two at Water’s Table, the hotel’s award-winning lakeside restaurant known for its globally inspired, locally sourced cuisine. Savor fresh flavors while taking in sweeping views of Lake Washington.
🌅 Access to premium amenities including the spa, fitness center, and scenic walking paths along the waterfront.
Whether you're seeking a peaceful night away, a romantic dinner retreat, or a chance to explore the beauty of the Seattle area, this package offers an unforgettable experience from check-in to check-out.
Expiration Date: December 30, 2026
Restrictions: Based on availability; blackout dates may apply.
Indulge in lakeside luxury—bid high and treat yourself (or someone special) to an escape you’ll remember!
Value: $450
Starting bid
Enjoy a refreshing escape in the heart of downtown with this two-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center—a modern, stylish hotel steps from Denver’s best dining, entertainment, and iconic attractions.
Your getaway includes everything you need for a seamless, stress-free stay:
🛌 Two-night stay in contemporary, comfortable accommodations
🍳 Breakfast for two each morning at Former Saint Craft Kitchen & Tap, featuring fresh, locally inspired dishes to start your day right
🚗 Complimentary parking, making downtown exploration a breeze
💼 All taxes included—no surprises, just relaxation
Whether you're planning a Denver staycation, hosting visiting friends, or looking for a mini getaway near the mountains, this package offers convenience, comfort, and a touch of luxury.
Expiration Date: December 30, 2026
Restrictions: Based on availability; blackout dates may apply.
Bid high and treat yourself (or someone special!) to a memorable Mile High escape!
Value: $750
Starting bid
Enjoy a mountain-luxury escape at the brand-new Caesars Republic Tahoe with a two-night stay for two guests. This package includes resort fees, parking, and your choice of breakfast or dinner, making it a perfect mix of comfort, convenience, and modern alpine style.
Whether you're exploring the lake, relaxing indoors, or enjoying the hotel’s dining options, it’s an easy getaway with stunning scenery.
Value: $700
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable getaway in the heart of Midtown with a Two-Night Stay in Deluxe Accommodations at the renowned Loews Atlanta Hotel. This experience includes breakfast for two each morning and self-parking for one vehicle, making it the perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and luxury.
Located steps from Piedmont Park, world-class dining, and Atlanta’s vibrant arts and cultural scene, Loews Atlanta offers an ideal retreat for relaxation or adventure.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to an exceptional Atlanta escape!
Package Details:
• Two-night stay in deluxe accommodations
• Breakfast for two
• Self parking for one vehicle
• Expires: December 31, 2026
Value: $800
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate travel flexibility! With 50,000 IHG One Rewards Points, you hold the key to unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re dreaming of a luxurious hotel stay, eyeing exclusive merchandise, or planning your next adventure with airline miles, these points let you reward yourself on your terms.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate travel flexibility! With 50,000 IHG One Rewards Points, you hold the key to unforgettable experiences. Whether you’re dreaming of a luxurious hotel stay, eyeing exclusive merchandise, or planning your next adventure with airline miles, these points let you reward yourself on your terms.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Be among the very first to experience Oribu, the Grand Hyatt DC’s highly anticipated new restaurant opening in April 2026! Enjoy an unforgettable evening of MediterrAsian cuisine, where vibrant flavors from the Mediterranean meet the artistry of Asian culinary tradition.
This exclusive certificate includes:
🍽 Dinner for four guests (up to $300 value)
📅 Valid January 31, 2026 – January 31, 2027
🚫 Alcohol and gratuity not included
Perfect for a special night out, a celebratory dinner, or a unique foodie experience you won’t find anywhere else. Don’t miss your chance to savor one of DC’s most exciting new dining destinations! Bon appétit!
Value: $300
Starting bid
Enjoy a getaway at the Westin Galleria Dallas, where upscale comfort meets unbeatable convenience. This package includes a one-night stay in a deluxe guest room on either Friday or Saturday night, perfect for a relaxing escape or a fun-filled Dallas adventure.
Your stay also includes complimentary access to the exclusive Westin Club Lounge, offering elevated amenities, refreshments, and a serene space to unwind.
Whether you’re in the mood for world-class shopping at the connected Galleria complex, exceptional dining, or simply a restorative night away, this experience delivers rejuvenation and style in the heart of Dallas.
Restrictions:
Valid for one weekend night (Friday or Saturday) in a deluxe room.
Value: $349 | Expires: 12/30/2026
Starting bid
Escape to luxury at the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa, a premier destination offering refined elegance, world-class amenities, and an unbeatable location near Walt Disney World®.
This exclusive package includes a complimentary one-night stay, with the resort fee and valet parking included, plus a delicious breakfast for two—everything you need for a truly relaxing getaway.
Enjoy stunning views, serene pools, elevated dining, and the award-winning spa, all while being moments away from Orlando’s most iconic attractions. Whether you’re planning a romantic escape or a well-deserved staycation, this experience delivers unforgettable comfort and sophistication.
Package Includes:
• One-night stay at JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort & Spa
• Resort fee included
• Valet parking included
• Breakfast for two
Restrictions:
Valid through December 12, 2026
Blackout dates: December 24–31, 2025
Value: $1,000
Starting bid
Experience the energy of NYC with an unforgettable stay at the InterContinental New York Times Square. Enjoy a one-night stay in a premium room, offering modern luxury and sweeping city views in the heart of Manhattan. Wake up to a delicious breakfast for two at The Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, the hotel’s stylish dining destination.
Perfect for a Broadway weekend, a special celebration, or a spontaneous city escape—this is New York at its finest.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $600
Expiration Date: December 31, 2026
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this iconic NYC experience! 🗽✨
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