Blood Cancer United's Student Visionaries Campaign Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Starting bid
This generous Bjorn’s Brews “Good Dog” gift basket is packed with fun and practical goodies for both dogs and their humans. Presented in a stylish canvas bin labeled “GOOD DOG,” it includes a mix of high-quality pet toys, a cozy Bjorn’s Brews–branded crew neck, an assortment of dog-themed accessories, a reusable jar with bamboo lid, coasters, and other thoughtful treats perfect for pet lovers. This charming collection celebrates the Bjorn’s Brews mission of supporting rescue animals and is sure to bring joy to any dog-loving home
Items donated by:
Basket is valued at $100
Starting bid
Boost your wellness routine with this high-value health and hydration bundle! This package features a powerful, easy-to-use blender—perfect for smoothies, protein shakes, and nutritious recipes—paired with premium electrolytes designed to support energy, recovery, and hydration. Whether you're fueling post-workout or starting your day with a nutrient-packed blend, this duo makes healthy living simple and delicious. A fantastic addition to any kitchen or fitness lifestyle!
Items donated by: Brandless
Items valued at $250
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious self-care experience with this relaxation and skincare bundle. Drift into restful sleep with a supportive memory foam pillow designed for comfort and proper alignment. Paired with a silky, nourishing lotion and a rejuvenating body oil, this set delivers soothing hydration and a radiant boost to your nightly routine. Perfect for anyone looking to unwind, refresh, and wake up feeling renewed.
Items donated by: Brandless and Just Ingredients https://justingredients.us/
Items valued at: $155
Starting bid
Show your team pride with this exclusive Utah Royals FC package! This bundle includes premium Royals swag, perfect for fans and collectors, along with four tickets to any 2026 regular season home game. Enjoy an unforgettable matchday experience as you cheer on the Royals in person. A fantastic opportunity for families, friends, or devoted supporters to celebrate Utah's soccer team in style.
Items donated by: https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/
Items valued at $200
Starting bid
Simplify your everyday carry while fueling your favorite brew! This bundle features a stylish Thread Wallet, perfect for keeping your essentials organized, along with a $10 Beans and Brew gift card to enjoy a delicious coffee or treat. Ideal for coffee lovers and practical style enthusiasts alike.
Items donated by: Beans and Brews https://www.beansandbrews.com/ & Thread Wallets https://www.threadwallets.com/
Items valued at $30
Starting bid
Upgrade your wallet game and treat yourself to a coffee break! This package includes a sleek Thread Wallet for a minimalist, organized carry, plus a $10 gift card to Beans and Brew—perfect for a fresh cup or a tasty snack. A practical and fun combo for everyday use and coffee lovers.
Items donated by: Beans and Brews https://www.beansandbrews.com/ & Thread Wallets https://www.threadwallets.com/
Items values at $30
Starting bid
Stay organized and hydrated with this ultimate everyday essentials bundle! It includes a Thread lanyard, keychain, and wallet for keeping your belongings stylishly secure, plus a 40 oz HydroJug to keep your water close and your energy high. Perfect for school, work, or on-the-go adventures.
Items donated by: Thread Wallets https://www.threadwallets.com/ & Hydrojug by anonymous
Items valued at $90
Starting bid
Fuel your day with this delicious and nutritious bundle! Enjoy Clean Simple Eats protein, greens, and a cinnamon bun Off-Beat Butter for a tasty boost, along with a HydroJug protein shaker to mix your favorite shakes on the go. Perfect for anyone looking to combine convenience, flavor, and wellness.
Items donated by: Clean Simple Eats https://cleansimpleeats.com/ & HydroJug by anonymous
Items valued at $150
Starting bid
Experience the magic of Utah’s Night Lights Event with this package of four (4) tickets! Perfect for families, friends, or a festive outing, enjoy dazzling light displays and holiday cheer in a memorable evening under the stars.
Items donated by: https://www.nightlightsevent.com/the-peak
Tickets valued at $94 each
Starting bid
Elevate your health, fitness, and recovery with this ultimate wellness bundle! Includes Just Ingredients protein and greens for a nutritious boost, an LHI Military Backpack for durable everyday use, a Voltrx electric protein bottle for perfectly blended shakes on the go, and a massage gun to help soothe sore muscles. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts and busy lifestyles.
Items donated by: Just Ingredients https://justingredients.us/ & anonymous
Items valued at $170
Starting bid
Gear up for adventure with this $250 Scheels gift card! Perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, or anyone looking to upgrade their gear, this card can be used for sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping essentials, fishing gear, or fitness accessories. Whether you’re hitting the trails, the gym, or the water, this gift card gives you the freedom to choose the gear that fits your lifestyle.
Items donated by: Scheels Draper, Utah https://www.scheels.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of exploration and fun with four admission tickets to Thanksgiving Point! Perfect for families, friends, or a memorable outing, these tickets give you access to a variety of attractions, gardens, and museums, making it a delightful experience for all ages.
Items donated by: https://thanksgivingpoint.org/
Items valued at $160
Starting bid
Hit the slopes with this exciting winter bundle! Includes two 7-hour lift tickets to Brighton Ski Resort. Enjoy a day on the mountain with friends or family, taking in fresh powder, scenic views, and thrilling runs.
Items donated by: https://www.brightonresort.com/
Items valued at $200
Starting bid
Experience the magic of the stage with two tickets to see Peter Pan at Ballet West! Choose from either February 13 or 14, 2026, and enjoy a captivating performance filled with enchanting choreography, beautiful costumes, and timeless storytelling. Perfect for a memorable night out with a loved one.
Items donated by: https://www.balletwest.org/
Items valued at $200
Starting bid
Laugh out loud with this fun night at the theater! This voucher is good for two seats to see Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Hale Centre Theater, valid for any performance between January 19 and May 9, 2026. Perfect for a date night, friends’ outing, or anyone who loves hilarious, high-energy performances.
Items donated by: https://hct.org/
Items valued at $200
Starting bid
Laugh out loud with this fun night at the theater! This voucher is good for two seats to see Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Hale Centre Theater, valid for any performance between January 19 and May 9, 2026. Perfect for a date night, friends’ outing, or anyone who loves hilarious, high-energy performances.
Items donated by: https://hct.org/
Items valued at $200
Starting bid
Laugh out loud with this fun night at the theater! This voucher is good for two seats to see Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Hale Centre Theater, valid for any performance between January 19 and May 9, 2026. Perfect for a date night, friends’ outing, or anyone who loves hilarious, high-energy performances.
Items donated by: https://hct.org/
Items valued at $200
Starting bid
Laugh out loud with this fun night at the theater! This voucher is good for two seats to see Peter Pan Goes Wrong at Hale Centre Theater, valid for any performance between January 19 and May 9, 2026. Perfect for a date night, friends’ outing, or anyone who loves hilarious, high-energy performances.
Items donated by: https://hct.org/
Items valued at $200
Starting bid
Experience two unforgettable days at Snowbird Ski & Summer Resort with two (2) day passes to one of Utah’s most iconic mountain destinations. Known for its dramatic alpine terrain, deep snow, and breathtaking views of Little Cottonwood Canyon, Snowbird offers world-class skiing and riding for adventurous beginners through experts alike. These passes provide full-day lift access, making them perfect for thrill-seekers and mountain lovers looking to experience a truly legendary resort.
Items donated by:
https://www.snowbird.com/
Items valued at $400
Starting bid
Delight the book lover in your life with a $15 gift card to The King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City! Perfect for picking up a new novel, a beloved classic, or unique gifts, this card gives the freedom to explore a wide selection of books and support a local independent bookstore.
Items donated by: https://www.kingsenglish.com/
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of beautiful music with two Utah Symphony vouchers, each worth up to $40, redeemable for select performances during the 2025–2026 season. A perfect gift for a friend, date, or fellow music lover to experience the magic of live orchestral performances at Abravanel Hall or other eligible venues.
Items donated by:
Starting bid
Pamper yourself or a loved one with a $250 Mary Kay gift card! Use it to explore a wide range of skincare, cosmetics, and beauty products, from rejuvenating skincare treatments to vibrant makeup essentials. Perfect for anyone looking to indulge in self-care or refresh their beauty routine.
Starting bid
Step into a world of imagination, light, and discovery at Dreamwalk Park, a one-of-a-kind immersive art and entertainment attraction located in Orem, Utah. This unforgettable experience guides guests through nearly half a mile of surreal, interactive environments filled with glowing landscapes, hidden storylines, and hands-on exploration.
Items donated by:
Starting bid
Enjoy a live performance of the classic Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof at Centerpoint Theatre in Utah with 2 tickets. Featuring unforgettable songs like “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” this timeless story celebrates family, tradition, and love.
Items donated by: https://centerpointtheatre.org/
Items valued at $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a live performance of the classic Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof at Centerpoint Theatre in Utah with 2 tickets. Featuring unforgettable songs like “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” this timeless story celebrates family, tradition, and love.
Items donated by: https://centerpointtheatre.org/
Items valued at $100
Starting bid
Enjoy two unforgettable days in the mountains with two (2) day passes to Solitude Mountain Resort! Nestled in Utah’s stunning Big Cottonwood Canyon, Solitude offers world-class skiing and riding with breathtaking alpine views, diverse terrain for all skill levels, and a relaxed, uncrowded atmosphere. Perfect for winter adventure lovers, these passes provide full-day access to lifts and trails for an exceptional mountain experience.
Items donated by:
https://www.solitudemountain.com/
Items valued at $400
Starting bid
Signed by Utah Mammoth hockey player, Dylan Guenther, this official hockey puck is a great collectible for any fan. A unique piece of Utah hockey history. Perfect for display or gifting.
Item donated by: https://www.nhl.com/utah/
Item valued at $150
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!