People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc.

Hosted by

People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc.

About this event

The Annual Selma Bridge Crossing ~ Bus Trip

Selma

AL, USA

Adult Ticket (Ages 19+) – $75
$75

Travel with PUAD Mobile, Inc., on a meaningful journey to Selma, Alabama to commemorate Bloody Sunday and honor those who advanced the Civil Rights Movement. This ticket includes round-trip transportation and participation in a day of historical reflection, cultural awareness, and community connection. Light refreshments will be available while supplies last.

Youth Ticket (Ages 18 & Under) Free w/reservation
Free

Create lasting memories with your child while experiencing history together in Selma, Alabama. This family-friendly trip offers young participants a chance to learn, explore, and share in a powerful moment of history alongside parents and community members. Includes round-trip transportation and a fun, educational day designed to inspire the next generation. Light refreshments will be available while supplies last.

Add a donation for People United to Advance the Dream Mobile, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!