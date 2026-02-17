The Annual Selma Bridge Crossing ~ Bus Trip

Hosted by
About this event
Travel with PUAD Mobile, Inc., on a meaningful journey to Selma, Alabama to commemorate Bloody Sunday and honor those who advanced the Civil Rights Movement. This ticket includes round-trip transportation and participation in a day of historical reflection, cultural awareness, and community connection. Light refreshments will be available while supplies last.
Create lasting memories with your child while experiencing history together in Selma, Alabama. This family-friendly trip offers young participants a chance to learn, explore, and share in a powerful moment of history alongside parents and community members. Includes round-trip transportation and a fun, educational day designed to inspire the next generation. Light refreshments will be available while supplies last.
$
