Sol Nation Inc

Hosted by

Sol Nation Inc

About this event

Bloom Into Action: Ladies First - Sponsorship Tier

700 N Tryon St

Charlotte, NC 28202, USA

Seed Sponsor
$750

The seed is where it all begins—your support at this level helps plant the foundation for change.

Benefits:

  • Name listed in event program and on website
  • Recognition in event slideshow
  • Social media acknowledgment (one-time pre-event mention)
  • Two complimentary tickets to the brunch
Sprout Sponsor
$1,500

As a sprout emerges, so does the potential for growth. This level helps expand awareness and engagement in our mission.

Benefits:

  • Name listed in event program and on website
  • Recognition in event slideshow
  • Name and logo on event signage
  • Social media shoutout (two-time pre-event recognition)
  • Eight complimentary tickets to the brunch
Bloom Sponsor
$3,000

Now in full bloom, this level supports impactful community initiatives and advocacy efforts.

Benefits:

  • Name and logo on event signage, website, and event invitations
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Social media highlight (three mentions)
  • Ten complimentary tickets to the brunch
Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Like a fully grown tree, this sponsorship provides lasting impact and visibility, positioning your organization as a leader in environmental justice.

Benefits:

  • Exclusive “Presented by [Your Name]” title on all event materials
  • Premium logo placement on event signage, website, and invitations
  • Speaking opportunity at the brunch
  • Featured blog post or article on our website
  • Dedicated social media campaign (four mentions + individual post)
  • Reserved VIP table with ten complimentary tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!