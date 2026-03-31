Bloom Into Action: Ladies First - Sponsorship Tier

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About this event
The seed is where it all begins—your support at this level helps plant the foundation for change.
Benefits:
As a sprout emerges, so does the potential for growth. This level helps expand awareness and engagement in our mission.
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Now in full bloom, this level supports impactful community initiatives and advocacy efforts.
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Like a fully grown tree, this sponsorship provides lasting impact and visibility, positioning your organization as a leader in environmental justice.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!