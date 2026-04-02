Bloom into Community Sponsor Opportunities

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About this event
Support the foundation of this event and help expand access to mental health resources in the community. Ideal for individuals and small businesses who want to make a meaningful local impact.
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Contribute to creating a welcoming, healing-centered environment while gaining visibility among community members and providers.
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Play a key role in bringing providers and community members together. This level supports collaboration, engagement, and deeper impact, with increased visibility and opportunities to connect directly with attendees.
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Lead the movement in building a more connected mental health ecosystem. As a premier partner, your organization will be prominently featured and recognized as a champion of community mental health access and collaboration.
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Sell your wellness products and refreshments while also supporting the mental wellness of the Long Beach Community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!