Mind-1-1

Hosted by

Mind-1-1

About this event

Bloom into Community Sponsor Opportunities

130 Cherry Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802, EE. UU.

Neighborhood Ally
$250

Support the foundation of this event and help expand access to mental health resources in the community. Ideal for individuals and small businesses who want to make a meaningful local impact.

You receive:

  • Name listed on event flyer & social media
  • Recognition on Mind-1-1 website
  • Verbal acknowledgment at event
Grassroots Supporter
$500

Contribute to creating a welcoming, healing-centered environment while gaining visibility among community members and providers.


You receive:

  • Logo on select marketing materials
  • 1 dedicated social media feature
  • Verbal acknowledgment at event
  • Opportunity to provide materials or giveaways
Wellness Advocate
$1,000

Play a key role in bringing providers and community members together. This level supports collaboration, engagement, and deeper impact, with increased visibility and opportunities to connect directly with attendees.


You receive:

  • Logo on all event materials (flyers, signage)
  • Featured social media spotlight
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Opportunity to host a table or activation
  • Inclusion in post-event recap and thank you
Community Champion
$1,500

Lead the movement in building a more connected mental health ecosystem. As a premier partner, your organization will be prominently featured and recognized as a champion of community mental health access and collaboration.


You receive:

  • Prominent logo placement on all materials
  • Recognition as a key event partner
  • Opportunity to speak or lead an activation
  • Featured across all promotional content
  • Premium visibility at event (top placement)
  • Ongoing recognition through Mind-1-1 platform
Vendor Selling Products
$60

Sell your wellness products and refreshments while also supporting the mental wellness of the Long Beach Community.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!