Hosted by
About this event
Admission to Bloom Into Light Garden Party, including tea, drinks, light bites, dessert, speaker program, and community.
Gather your friends and enjoy a lovely afternoon at the Bloom Into Light Garden Party with a reserved table for eight guests.
Reserved table (8 guests)
Name displayed at the dessert station
Social media thank you
Reserved table (8 guests)
Name displayed at the beverage station
Social media thank you
Reserved table (8 guests)
Name displayed at the food service area
Social media thank you
Reserved table (8 guests)
Name/logo displayed on table signage
Name/logo featured in event agenda/program
Featured placement on event signage
Social media spotlight
Reserved table (8 guests)
Prominent logo placement on all event signage
Name/logo featured at the top of event agenda/program
Dedicated social media spotlight
Recognition as a presenting sponsor for the event
Featured logo placement on the Chrysalis Light website as a Light the Way Sponsor (with link to your business)
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