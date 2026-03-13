Chrysalis Light Inc

Hosted by

Chrysalis Light Inc

About this event

Bloom into Light Garden Party

1595 N Sierra St

Reno, NV 89503, USA

Garden Guest Ticket
$50

Admission to Bloom Into Light Garden Party, including tea, drinks, light bites, dessert, speaker program, and community.

Bloom Host Table
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Gather your friends and enjoy a lovely afternoon at the Bloom Into Light Garden Party with a reserved table for eight guests.

Sweet Treats Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table (8 guests)

Name displayed at the dessert station

Social media thank you

Sip & Savor Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table (8 guests)

Name displayed at the beverage station

Social media thank you

Garden Table Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table (8 guests)


Name displayed at the food service area


Social media thank you

Blossom Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table (8 guests)


Name/logo displayed on table signage


Name/logo featured in event agenda/program


Featured placement on event signage


Social media spotlight

Light the Way Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table (8 guests)


Prominent logo placement on all event signage


Name/logo featured at the top of event agenda/program


Dedicated social media spotlight


Recognition as a presenting sponsor for the event


Featured logo placement on the Chrysalis Light website as a Light the Way Sponsor (with link to your business)

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