Bloom: Sakura Series National Poetry Month Slam

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About this event
Right now, we are only able to offer a prize for 1st place. Help us expand the love and sponsor more prizes for our poets!! (:
If we raise $200, we would be able to fund all 10 poets’ registration fees. Right now, we charge a $20 fee to help cover prize money, venue costs, and photo/video and other operational costs but we would LOVE to get rid of this cursed fee! Help us make it happen!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!