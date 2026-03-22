Sakura Series

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Sakura Series

About this event

Bloom: Sakura Series National Poetry Month Slam

inside Ange Noir Cafe

247 Varet St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA

General Admission
$15
Add to the Prize Pot!
Pay what you can

Right now, we are only able to offer a prize for 1st place. Help us expand the love and sponsor more prizes for our poets!! (:

Sponsor the Poets' Registration Fees
Pay what you can

If we raise $200, we would be able to fund all 10 poets’ registration fees. Right now, we charge a $20 fee to help cover prize money, venue costs, and photo/video and other operational costs but we would LOVE to get rid of this cursed fee! Help us make it happen!

Door Sales
$20
Add a donation for Sakura Series

$

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