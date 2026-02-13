iamRuth Foundation

Hosted by

iamRuth Foundation

About this event

Bloom Through the Seasons: An Author Talk & Book Signing

The Slover

235 E Plume St, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Author Talk & Book Signing | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
$45

Anchored in reflection, renewal, and inspiration, Bloom Through the Seasons will honor women as symbolic gardeners—cultivating resilience, wisdom, and healing in every season of life.

 

The evening will begin with a signature reception, followed by a moderated conversation with Tara Pringle Jefferson, author of "Bloom How You Must: A Black Woman’s Guide to Self-Care and Generational Healing." Guests will explore self-care as a leadership practice and generational healing as an act of courage.

 

Each attendee will receive a signed copy of "Bloom How You Must." This event is open to the public, and all are welcome.

Pre-Event Add-On | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
$50

Allow us to capture your presence and purpose in this season of bloom through a professional headshot and creative, flower-themed portrait session—an empowering experience for women, girls, and femme-identifying individuals. Each individual will receive a pre-scheduled 30-minute slot for their session.

Extra Book
$25

This option is for registered guests who would like to purchase an additional book for friends, families, co-workers, etc.

Add a donation for iamRuth Foundation

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