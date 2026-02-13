Bloom Through the Seasons: An Author Talk & Book Signing

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About this event
235 E Plume St, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA
Anchored in reflection, renewal, and inspiration, Bloom Through the Seasons will honor women as symbolic gardeners—cultivating resilience, wisdom, and healing in every season of life.
The evening will begin with a signature reception, followed by a moderated conversation with Tara Pringle Jefferson, author of "Bloom How You Must: A Black Woman’s Guide to Self-Care and Generational Healing." Guests will explore self-care as a leadership practice and generational healing as an act of courage.
Each attendee will receive a signed copy of "Bloom How You Must." This event is open to the public, and all are welcome.
Allow us to capture your presence and purpose in this season of bloom through a professional headshot and creative, flower-themed portrait session—an empowering experience for women, girls, and femme-identifying individuals. Each individual will receive a pre-scheduled 30-minute slot for their session.
This option is for registered guests who would like to purchase an additional book for friends, families, co-workers, etc.
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