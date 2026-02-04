Bloomfield Hills Boys Basketball Banquet

Hosted by
About this event
Due to the generosity of a Black Hawks Basketball Family a portion of the banquet cost for family members and supporters is covered this year.
Player banquet fee is covered with a paid Booster payment. Please indicate if your player is attending for banquet count purposes thank you!
This ticket is for players with unpaid Booster fees that would like to attend the banquet. Due to MHSAA requirements we are unable to gift items to players. Thank you for understanding.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!