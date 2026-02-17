Bloomfield Sportsman's Club Inc

Offered by

Bloomfield Sportsman's Club Inc

About this shop

Bloomfield Sportsman's Club Marketplace

Kids Bicycle item
Kids Bicycle item
Kids Bicycle
$80

A kids bicycle to be given to a kid at our 2026 BSC Kids Fishing Derby

0
Fishing Rod/Reel Combo item
Fishing Rod/Reel Combo item
Fishing Rod/Reel Combo
$25

One ready-to-use rod & reel fishing combo to be given to a kid at our 2026 BSC Kids fishing derby.

0
Misc Fishing Tackle item
Misc Fishing Tackle item
Misc Fishing Tackle
$10

One package of misc. fishing items. Bobbers, hooks, weights, plastics, swim baits, blade baits, frogs, etc.

0
1 LB Yellow Perch item
1 LB Yellow Perch
$20

1lb (qty=3-9) of 6"+ yellow perch, to be stocked into Pell Lake, WI in 2026

0
Crappie item
Crappie
$20

1lb (qty=2-6) of 7"+ Crappie, to be stocked into Pell Lake, WI in 2026

0
Northern Pike item
Northern Pike
$15

One 11-14" Northern Pike, to be stocked into Pell Lake, WI in 2026

0
Add a donation for Bloomfield Sportsman's Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!