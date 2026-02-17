Bloomfield Sportsman's Club Marketplace

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A kids bicycle to be given to a kid at our 2026 BSC Kids Fishing Derby
One ready-to-use rod & reel fishing combo to be given to a kid at our 2026 BSC Kids fishing derby.
One package of misc. fishing items. Bobbers, hooks, weights, plastics, swim baits, blade baits, frogs, etc.
1lb (qty=3-9) of 6"+ yellow perch, to be stocked into Pell Lake, WI in 2026
1lb (qty=2-6) of 7"+ Crappie, to be stocked into Pell Lake, WI in 2026
One 11-14" Northern Pike, to be stocked into Pell Lake, WI in 2026
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