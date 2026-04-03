Lakeside Legacy Foundation AKA The Dole

Hosted by

Lakeside Legacy Foundation AKA The Dole

About this event

Blooms & Bubbles: A Mother's Day Experience

401 Country Club Rd

Crystal Lake, IL 60014, USA

General Admission
$10.80

Enjoy access to all of our curated vendors, live music, and a lively, feel-good atmosphere. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

$10 ticket + $0.80 tax

Sip & Shop
$32.40

Everything included with General Admission, plus a hands-on build-your-own bouquet experience to create something beautiful to take home.

$30 ticket + $2.40 tax

Blooms & Bubbles Experience
$54

The ultimate Mother’s Day treat! Enjoy everything included with General Admission plus a hands-on build-your-own bouquet AND a refreshing mimosa flight to sip while you shop and stroll.

$50 ticket + $4 tax

Child Ticket
Free

Children under the age of 18

VIP Table
$54

VIP Lowboy Table with 4 chairs

*table must be purchased in addition to tickets*

$50 table + $4


Add a donation for Lakeside Legacy Foundation AKA The Dole

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!