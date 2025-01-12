Bloom's Mycology Bundle

Dive into the fascinating world of mushrooms with our Mycology Lessons! In this unforgettable experiential bundle, students will explore the science, beauty, art, and culinary wonders of fungi through hands-on activities
Dates: 1/24, 1/31, 2/7, 2/21 & 2/28
Dive into the fascinating world of mushrooms with our Mycology Lessons! In this unforgettable experiential bundle, students will explore the science, beauty, art, and culinary wonders of fungi through hands-on activities
Dates: 1/24, 1/31, 2/7, 2/21 & 2/28
Remaining Balance
$125
For those of you that put a $25 deposit to hold your child's spot. Please pay the remaining balance here.
For those of you that put a $25 deposit to hold your child's spot. Please pay the remaining balance here.