Bloom's Mycology Bundle

Vista

CA, USA

Mycology Bundle item
Mycology Bundle
$150
Dive into the fascinating world of mushrooms with our Mycology Lessons! In this unforgettable experiential bundle, students will explore the science, beauty, art, and culinary wonders of fungi through hands-on activities Dates: 1/24, 1/31, 2/7, 2/21 & 2/28
Remaining Balance
$125
For those of you that put a $25 deposit to hold your child's spot. Please pay the remaining balance here.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing