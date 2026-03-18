Nevada Sage Waldorf School

Hosted by

Nevada Sage Waldorf School

About this event

Blossoming Hearts Silent Auction

Pick-up location

565 Reactor Wy, Reno, NV 89502, USA

Beaded Decor
$100

Starting bid

The Chamomile Nursery Class strengthened their fine motor skills by beading each strand. They created this beautiful masterpiece that will dress up any wall, or glitter up any window.

Soup and Bread Basket
$100

Starting bid

The Yarrow Preschool Class

Felted Tapestry
$100

Starting bid

The Dandelion Kindergarten Class

Acrylic Flower Paining
$100

Starting bid

The Valerian Kindergarten Class

Nature Table
$100

Starting bid

The 1st & 2nd Grade class collected objects that they found in nature and set them into a beautiful plank of wood. They then poured resin over the found objects and created a beautiful table that can be used in your living room or wherever else you'd like to show off this masterpiece.

Glass art
$100

Starting bid

The 5th & 6th grade fused glass pieces together to create this beautiful sun catcher. Hang it in your window and let in the beautifully colored light rays.

Art
$100

Starting bid

The 8th grade

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