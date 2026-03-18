Blossoming Hearts Silent Auction

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The Chamomile Nursery Class strengthened their fine motor skills by beading each strand. They created this beautiful masterpiece that will dress up any wall, or glitter up any window.
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The Yarrow Preschool Class
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The Dandelion Kindergarten Class
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The Valerian Kindergarten Class
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The 1st & 2nd Grade class collected objects that they found in nature and set them into a beautiful plank of wood. They then poured resin over the found objects and created a beautiful table that can be used in your living room or wherever else you'd like to show off this masterpiece.
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The 5th & 6th grade fused glass pieces together to create this beautiful sun catcher. Hang it in your window and let in the beautifully colored light rays.
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The 8th grade
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