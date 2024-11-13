Blossoming Hearts Spring Auction & Dinner

The tables seat 6-8 people. Please let us know how many seats you wish to have at your table.
$200 Sponsorship | The Teacher's Bouquet
$200
Includes:
Digital Program Book Ad
Surprise and gift a teacher with a hand delivered bouquet and ticket to the event
$250 Sponsorship | The Daffodil
$250
Includes:
Digital Program Book Ad
Surprise and gift a teacher with a hand delivered bouquet and ticket to the event
1 ticket to the event
$500 Sponsorship | The Iris
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Includes:
Digital Program Book Ad
2 tickets to the event
$1000 Sponsorship | The Tulip
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes:
Digital Program Book Ad
Listing in the weekly newsletter for 3 months
Table (6-8 seats)
$3000 Sponsorship | The Primrose
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes:
Digital Program Book Ad
Listing in the weekly newsletter for 6 months
Special mention by emcee during live auction event
$5000 Sponsorship | The Magnolia
$4,999
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes:
Digital Program Book Ad
Listing in the weekly newsletter for 6 months
Special mention by emcee during live auction event
Listing on website for a year
Listing in school yearbook
Listing on all event materials (onstage banner, auction paddles, table cards, cover of digital program book, red carpet backdrop)
Employee Plus One
$37.50
A Plus One for Faculty and Staff at Nevada Sage Waldorf School.
Add a donation for Nevada Sage Waldorf School
$
