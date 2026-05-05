BLU Retreat 2026

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This is the early bird all inclusive rate for folx staying in our spacious cabin lodgings.
The rate is per person, and includes four nights and three days of activities, lodging, and 8 meals..
This early bird rate is for guests reserving our private two-person suites.
The rate is per person and includes four nights, three days of activities, lodging, and eight meals. If you purchase two tickets together, you will be roomed together. If you purchase an individual ticket, we will contact you about your roommate.
Each suite has three to four beds, but we will assign only two people per room unless you would like to add a third or fourth guest. To request additional roommates, please email us and we will be happy to assist.
Thank you.
This is the Payment Plan for those who will staying in our cabins, camping or bringing an RV. (There is not a payment plan for the private rooms.)
This is the first of three payments, which will total $525.
The rate is per person, and includes four nights and three days of activities, lodging, and 8 meals.
This is the early bird all inclusive rate for folx interested in driving up in and staying in their RVs
The rate is per person, and includes four nights and three days of activities, 8 meals, and a place to park your RV. A vehicle with bathroom facilities are recommended, however there are no hookups.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!