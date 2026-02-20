Blue 92 NCAA Bracketology

Blue 92 Square Club invites you to compete in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Challenge!
🏀 Entry Fee: $25 per bracket
🏆 Cash prizes awarded to top finishers
📊 Hosted through ESPN Tournament Challenge
🔒 Private Blue 92 Group
HOW IT WORKS:
- Purchase your bracket entry here.
- After payment, you’ll receive a private ESPN group link and password.
- Join the Blue 92 ESPN Bracket Group.
- Submit your bracket before the tournament deadline.
IMPORTANT:
• You must use the SAME display name entered during payment.
• All brackets must be completed before tip-off.
• No late entries accepted.
PRIZE PAYOUT:
Prize pool is based on total entries collected.
- 1st Place – 60%
- 🥈 2nd Place – 30%
- 🥉 3rd Place – 10%
Think you’ve got championship instincts?
Let the madness begin!!
Blue 92 Square Club invites you to compete in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Challenge!
🏀 Entry Fee: $25 per bracket
🏆 Cash prizes awarded to top finishers
📊 Hosted through ESPN Tournament Challenge
🔒 Private Blue 92 Group
HOW IT WORKS:
- Purchase your bracket entry here.
- After payment, you’ll receive a private ESPN group link and password.
- Join the Blue 92 ESPN Bracket Group.
- Submit your bracket before the tournament deadline.
IMPORTANT:
• You must use the SAME display name entered during payment.
• All brackets must be completed before tip-off.
• No late entries accepted.
PRIZE PAYOUT:
Prize pool is based on total entries collected.
- 1st Place – 60%
- 🥈 2nd Place – 30%
- 🥉 3rd Place – 10%
Think you’ve got championship instincts?
Let the madness begin!!