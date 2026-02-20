The Bill Davis Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

The Bill Davis Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Blue 92 NCAA Bracketology

15 Rosewood Ave

Amityville, NY 11701, USA

General Admission
$25

Blue 92 Square Club invites you to compete in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Challenge!


🏀 Entry Fee: $25 per bracket

🏆 Cash prizes awarded to top finishers

📊 Hosted through ESPN Tournament Challenge

🔒 Private Blue 92 Group


HOW IT WORKS:


  1. Purchase your bracket entry here.
  2. After payment, you’ll receive a private ESPN group link and password.
  3. Join the Blue 92 ESPN Bracket Group.
  4. Submit your bracket before the tournament deadline.



IMPORTANT:

• You must use the SAME display name entered during payment.

• All brackets must be completed before tip-off.

• No late entries accepted.


PRIZE PAYOUT:

Prize pool is based on total entries collected.


  • 1st Place – 60%
  • 🥈 2nd Place – 30%
  • 🥉 3rd Place – 10%


Think you’ve got championship instincts?

Let the madness begin!!


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