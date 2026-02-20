Blue 92 NCAA Bracketology

Blue 92 Square Club invites you to compete in the 2026 NCAA Tournament Bracketology Challenge!





🏀 Entry Fee: $25 per bracket

🏆 Cash prizes awarded to top finishers

📊 Hosted through ESPN Tournament Challenge

🔒 Private Blue 92 Group





HOW IT WORKS:





Purchase your bracket entry here. After payment, you’ll receive a private ESPN group link and password. Join the Blue 92 ESPN Bracket Group. Submit your bracket before the tournament deadline.









IMPORTANT:

• You must use the SAME display name entered during payment.

• All brackets must be completed before tip-off.

• No late entries accepted.





PRIZE PAYOUT:

Prize pool is based on total entries collected.





1st Place – 60%

🥈 2nd Place – 30%

🥉 3rd Place – 10%





Think you’ve got championship instincts?

Let the madness begin!!



