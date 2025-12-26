Blue Affair Fundraiser Breakfast

The Newton County Democratic Committee (NCDC) is hosting our Blue Affair Breakfast Fundraiser. The breakfast fundraiser will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026 at the Turner Lake Facility in Covington, Georgia. The keynote speaker for the Blue Affair Breakfast Fundraiser is the Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms. Moreover, the event will have additional notable guest. The fundraiser will allow the NCDC to provide voter outreach services and similar voter centered efforts for the upcoming election year. Sponsorship opportunities are available by clinking this fundraiser flyer on our website at Newtongeorgiadems.org

Thank you for your support!