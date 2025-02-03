Blue and Gold Banquet 2025

2614 Oak Ridge Rd

Oak Ridge, NC 27310, USA

General admission (single ticket)
$5
$5 per person. Extended family such as grandparents pay $5 per head.
General admission (Scouting family ticket)
$20
$20 max per Scouting family (immediate family only).
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing