Blue & Gold Celebration 2026 - Cub Scout Pack 828

545 W Alameda St

Manteca, CA 95336, USA

Child Admission (Age 0-4)
Free

Free meal for kids age 0 to 4 years old.

Please buy activities tickets if they are going to play.

Child Admission Ticket (Age 5-17)
$15

Includes lunch and one activity punch card to enjoy all magical activities and games ONE time. Extra activity punch cards can be purchased to experience the magic more than one time.

Adult Admission Ticket (Age 18 and above)
$10

Lunch only ticket.

Additional Activities Ticket
$5

For Adults who want to experience the magic.

For Kids who want to experience the magic again.

Vegetarian Meal
Free

How many guests will have vegetarian meal?

Non-vegetarian Meal (Chicken)
Free

How many guests will have non-vegetarian meal?

