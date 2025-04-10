BLUE AND GOLD EXPERIENCE 2.0

• Premium recognition in all event materials and media • VIP seating for 10 guests • Exclusive meet & greet with performers and student-athletes • Full-page ad in the event program • Featured spotlight across all event promotions and social media

• Premium recognition in all event materials and media • VIP seating for 10 guests • Exclusive meet & greet with performers and student-athletes • Full-page ad in the event program • Featured spotlight across all event promotions and social media

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