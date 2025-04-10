100 Women In Gold

Hosted by

100 Women In Gold

About this event

BLUE AND GOLD EXPERIENCE 2.0

233 N Houston Rd

Warner Robins, GA 31093, USA

General Admission
$100
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Admission
$150
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
• Premium recognition in all event materials and media • VIP seating for 10 guests • Exclusive meet & greet with performers and student-athletes • Full-page ad in the event program • Featured spotlight across all event promotions and social media
Blue Sponsor
$5,000
• Recognition in event program and on stage • VIP seating for 6 guests • Half-page ad in the event program • Shout-out across digital platforms
SuperPower Supporter
$1,000
• VIP seating for 2 guests • Name/logo featured in event signage and program • Acknowledgement during the event
SuperPower Tables
$1,200
Table Seats 8 Guest
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