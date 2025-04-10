BLUE AND GOLD EXPERIENCE 2.0

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Admission
$150
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Gold Sponsor
$10,000
• Premium recognition in all event materials and media
• VIP seating for 10 guests
• Exclusive meet & greet with performers and student-athletes
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Featured spotlight across all event promotions and social media
• Premium recognition in all event materials and media
• VIP seating for 10 guests
• Exclusive meet & greet with performers and student-athletes
• Full-page ad in the event program
• Featured spotlight across all event promotions and social media
Blue Sponsor
$5,000
• Recognition in event program and on stage
• VIP seating for 6 guests
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Shout-out across digital platforms
• Recognition in event program and on stage
• VIP seating for 6 guests
• Half-page ad in the event program
• Shout-out across digital platforms
SuperPower Supporter
$1,000
• VIP seating for 2 guests
• Name/logo featured in event signage and program
• Acknowledgement during the event
• VIP seating for 2 guests
• Name/logo featured in event signage and program
• Acknowledgement during the event
SuperPower Tables
$1,200
Table Seats 8 Guest
Table Seats 8 Guest
Add a donation for 100 Women In Gold
$
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