Blue & Gold Sausage Co. Fundraising Sale

About this event
Blue & Gold Sausage is the definition of down-home flavor and goodness. It is packaged and sold 2 ½ pound packages, 20 packages per case.
Blue & Gold Thick-Sliced Bacon is naturally hickory-smoked to perfection. It is packaged and sold in 3-pound packages, 6 packages per case.
Blue & Gold Chicken Breast Fritters are all-white meat chicken fritters in a homestyle breading with an excellent blend of seasonings. It is packaged and sold in a 5-pound bag containing approximately 25-30 pieces, 2 packages per case.
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