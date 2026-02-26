Opportunities for Adventure

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Opportunities for Adventure

About this event

Blue & Gold Sausage Co. Fundraising Sale

2300 10th St

Wichita Falls, TX 76309, USA

Sausage item
Sausage
$9.75

Blue & Gold Sausage is the definition of down-home flavor and goodness.  It is packaged and sold 2 ½ pound packages, 20 packages per case.

Bacon item
Bacon
$18.75

Blue & Gold Thick-Sliced Bacon is naturally hickory-smoked to perfection.  It is packaged and sold in 3-pound packages, 6 packages per case.

Chicken Breast Tender Fritters item
Chicken Breast Tender Fritters
$25.75

Blue & Gold Chicken Breast Fritters are all-white meat chicken fritters in a homestyle breading with an excellent blend of seasonings.  It is packaged and sold in a 5-pound bag containing approximately 25-30 pieces, 2 packages per case.

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