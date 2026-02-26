Blue & White Carpet Affair – D9 Vendor Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Includes one (1) eight-foot table and two
(2) Chairs (No more than two personnel) Electricity is not guaranteed. Vendors must provide their own table coverings, extension cords, and display materials.
Vendor placement determined by event organizers.
Includes two (2) eight-foot tables and two
(2) Chairs (No more than two personnel) Includes access to one electrical outlet. Vendors must provide their own table coverings, extension cords, and display materials.
Vendor placement determined by event organizers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!