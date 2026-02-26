Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc

Blue & White Carpet Affair – D9 Vendor Registration

3601 S W S Young Dr

Killeen, TX 76542, USA

D9 Standard Vendor Registration - 1 Table
$50

Includes one (1) eight-foot table and two

(2) Chairs (No more than two personnel) Electricity is not guaranteed. Vendors must provide their own table coverings, extension cords, and display materials.

Vendor placement determined by event organizers.


D9 Premium Vendor Registration - 2 Tables + Electric
$75

Includes two (2) eight-foot tables and two

(2) Chairs (No more than two personnel) Includes access to one electrical outlet. Vendors must provide their own table coverings, extension cords, and display materials.

Vendor placement determined by event organizers.


