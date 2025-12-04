Blue & White Scrimmage Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value: $90
The backpack was donated by the boys program and the basketballs were donated by the Rizzi family.
Starting bid
Value $250
The winner can pick seats to a game of their choice and choose from any of the courtside seats - Courtside Sideline is recommended.
Starting bid
Value $500.00
Entitles one high school student to 2+ hours of college admissions counseling.
Services include:
(30 minute complimentary consult & 2 hours 1:1 with student)
This gift certificate does not include complete college list development
Collegecounseling4U.com
Jody Bothe, M. ED. UCLA, guides high school students through the college admission process, optimizing opportunity and success.
Her services include: Standardized test plans, major & career exploration, researching "best fit" colleges, college application completion, essay writing support, financial aid and scholarship resources. Working with 9th-12th graders College Counseling 4 U offers a holistic and personalized approach. Working 1:1 with Jody will guide you and your student through a stress free individualized application strategy. Jody brings a specialized perspective to the college navigation journey as she is a trained and experienced College Admissions Coach.
Donated by Jody Bothe
Her son, Noa Bothe, is an alumni basketball player for LHS. He also earned a 12 sport athlete award.
Starting bid
Value: $500
Performance Starter Pack:
4 private training sessions with fitness trainer, Tip Vongbouthdy
Donated by Tip Vongbouthdy
Starting bid
Value: $300
75 minute private training with Coach Cho for up to 6 athletes.
Marshall coached at LO High School and has worked as the head coach for consecutive years (2024 & 2025) with the World Select team at the Nike Hoop Summit, where he had volunteered with Team USA in years past. He also worked as a court coach at USA Basketball’s Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four and as the camp lead instructions director for the Yao Foundation Camp in China.
He is an amazing coach and supporter of Pacer Basketball.
Donated by Coach Cho
Starting bid
Nike Company Store Guest Pass - 40% off your entire purchase. Must use by Jan. 4th.
Mens cotton long sleeve Tee
Size : X-Large
Donated by the Mackenzie family.
Starting bid
Valued at over $325
Indulge in a delicious dinner at Jewel Box paired with a fabulous bottle of wine, jaunt over to see a movie at the Lake Theater, and cap it off with yur favorite ice cream treat from Salt & Straw
Donated by the JV Boys Team
Starting bid
Value: $175
Basket of cheese, sausage, crackers and 2 bottles of whiskey.
Both whiskeys are single barrel store picks and difficult to find locally.
Weller Antique 107 Wheated Bourbon
Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Donated by Robert Scofield
Starting bid
Value: $750
3 Body treatment sessions with your choice of: mini tummy tuck, arm sculpt, inflammation
Donated by Corrine Coker
Starting bid
Value: $750
3 Face treatment sessions wiht your choice of: chin sculpt, neck define, chin reduction, jaw sculpt, age reverse
Donated by Corrine Coker
Starting bid
Value: $550
Starting bid
Value: $1800
Local artist and longtime Pacer supporter Alex Spiekerman has been deeply connected to the community through her family’s involvement in Pacer athletics for the last decade.
Her three children have each left their own mark: Beau who played basketball and baseball and graduated in 2022; Chase, a talented lacrosse player who graduated in 2024; and now Tate, a competitive basketball and lacrosse athlete set to graduate with the Class of 2030.
Alex’s artwork has garnered recognition, including this piece being featured in the prestigious Street of Dreams.
She has graciously donated this remarkable piece to our auction, reflecting her ongoing dedication to the Pacer community.
size: 19"x41"
Starting bid
Value: $340
2 seats in the Club Level
Section C2, Row 5
You'll work with the donor to choose a 2026 regular season game.
Donated by the Fabrycki family
Starting bid
Value: $800
Named 2022 OGA Facility of the Year, Tualatin Country Club is nestled among century-old firs, bound by the Tualatin River, and shared with abundant wildlife. TCC is not just a great parkland golf course – it's a special place where our storied history and lifelong friendships converge.
Donated by Jeremy Hall
Starting bid
Value: $1300-$1500
4 Club Seats and Parking Pass
Donor will work with the winners to find a game and date that works for them.
Donated by long time Pacer supporter, Dan Dutton
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