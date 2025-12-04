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Pacer Baseline Club

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Pacer Baseline Club

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Blue & White Scrimmage Silent Auction

Nike Academy Team Backpack and Wilson Basketball item
Nike Academy Team Backpack and Wilson Basketball item
Nike Academy Team Backpack and Wilson Basketball
$40

Starting bid

Value: $90

The backpack was donated by the boys program and the basketballs were donated by the Rizzi family.


2 Rip City Remix Courtside Tickets item
2 Rip City Remix Courtside Tickets
$100

Starting bid

Value $250

The winner can pick seats to a game of their choice and choose from any of the courtside seats - Courtside Sideline is recommended.


COLLEGE ADMISSION COUNSELING SERVICES item
COLLEGE ADMISSION COUNSELING SERVICES item
COLLEGE ADMISSION COUNSELING SERVICES
$250

Starting bid

Value $500.00 

Entitles one high school student to 2+ hours of college admissions counseling.

Services include: 

  • Researching Best-Fit Colleges  
  • College Applications 
  • Essay Writing Support 

(30 minute complimentary consult & 2 hours 1:1 with student)

This gift certificate does not include complete college list development 


Collegecounseling4U.com 


Jody Bothe, M. ED. UCLA, guides high school students through the college  admission process, optimizing opportunity and success. 

Her services include: Standardized test plans, major & career exploration,  researching "best fit" colleges, college application completion, essay writing  support, financial aid and scholarship resources. Working with 9th-12th  graders College Counseling 4 U offers a holistic and personalized approach.  Working 1:1 with Jody will guide you and your student through a stress free  individualized application strategy. Jody brings a specialized perspective to the  college navigation journey as she is a trained and experienced College  Admissions Coach.


Donated by Jody Bothe

Her son, Noa Bothe, is an alumni basketball player for LHS. He also earned a 12 sport athlete award. 

Private Fitness Training item
Private Fitness Training item
Private Fitness Training
$250

Starting bid

Value: $500

Performance Starter Pack:

4 private training sessions with fitness trainer, Tip Vongbouthdy


Donated by Tip Vongbouthdy


Private Group Training with Marshall Cho item
Private Group Training with Marshall Cho item
Private Group Training with Marshall Cho
$175

Starting bid

Value: $300

75 minute private training with Coach Cho for up to 6 athletes.


Marshall coached at LO High School and has worked as the head coach for consecutive years (2024 & 2025) with the World Select team at the Nike Hoop Summit, where he had volunteered with Team USA in years past. He also worked as a court coach at USA Basketball’s Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp in conjunction with the NCAA Final Four and as the camp lead instructions director for the Yao Foundation Camp in China.

He is an amazing coach and supporter of Pacer Basketball.


Donated by Coach Cho

Nike Company Store Guest Pass and T-Shirt item
Nike Company Store Guest Pass and T-Shirt item
Nike Company Store Guest Pass and T-Shirt item
Nike Company Store Guest Pass and T-Shirt
$50

Starting bid

Nike Company Store Guest Pass - 40% off your entire purchase. Must use by Jan. 4th.

Mens cotton long sleeve Tee

Size : X-Large


Donated by the Mackenzie family.

Date Night in Lake Oswego item
Date Night in Lake Oswego item
Date Night in Lake Oswego item
Date Night in Lake Oswego
$200

Starting bid

Valued at over $325

Indulge in a delicious dinner at Jewel Box paired with a fabulous bottle of wine, jaunt over to see a movie at the Lake Theater, and cap it off with yur favorite ice cream treat from Salt & Straw

Donated by the JV Boys Team

Sip & Snack Whiskey Basket item
Sip & Snack Whiskey Basket item
Sip & Snack Whiskey Basket
$90

Starting bid

Value: $175

Basket of cheese, sausage, crackers and 2 bottles of whiskey.

Both whiskeys are single barrel store picks and difficult to find locally.

Weller Antique 107 Wheated Bourbon

Eagle Rare Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey


Donated by Robert Scofield



3 Body Treatment Sessions - PDX Cryo item
3 Body Treatment Sessions - PDX Cryo item
3 Body Treatment Sessions - PDX Cryo
$200

Starting bid

Value: $750

3 Body treatment sessions with your choice of: mini tummy tuck, arm sculpt, inflammation



Donated by Corrine Coker

3 Anti-Aging Skin Treatments item
3 Anti-Aging Skin Treatments item
3 Anti-Aging Skin Treatments
$250

Starting bid

Value: $750

3 Face treatment sessions wiht your choice of: chin sculpt, neck define, chin reduction, jaw sculpt, age reverse


Donated by Corrine Coker

Coach's Circle PLUS item
Coach's Circle PLUS
$375

Starting bid

Value: $550

  • Season Tickets to all  Boys Home Games
  • VIP Parking Spot with your name on it at every Varsity Boys home game 




Original Painting by local artist, Alex Spiekerman item
Original Painting by local artist, Alex Spiekerman item
Original Painting by local artist, Alex Spiekerman item
Original Painting by local artist, Alex Spiekerman
$600

Starting bid

Value: $1800

Local artist and longtime Pacer supporter Alex Spiekerman has been deeply connected to the community through her family’s involvement in Pacer athletics for the last decade. 


Her three children have each left their own mark: Beau who played basketball and baseball and graduated in 2022; Chase, a talented lacrosse player who graduated in 2024; and now Tate, a competitive basketball and lacrosse athlete set to graduate with the Class of 2030.


Alex’s artwork has garnered recognition, including this piece being featured in the prestigious Street of Dreams. 


She has graciously donated this remarkable piece to our auction, reflecting her ongoing dedication to the Pacer community.

size: 19"x41"



2 Portland Timbers Tickets item
2 Portland Timbers Tickets item
2 Portland Timbers Tickets
$150

Starting bid

Value: $340

2 seats in the Club Level

Section C2, Row 5


You'll work with the donor to choose a 2026 regular season game.



Donated by the Fabrycki family

Foursome of Golf and Carts to Tualatin Country Club item
Foursome of Golf and Carts to Tualatin Country Club
$300

Starting bid

Value: $800

Named 2022 OGA Facility of the Year, Tualatin Country Club is nestled among century-old firs, bound by the Tualatin River, and shared with abundant wildlife. TCC is not just a great parkland golf course – it's a special place where our storied history and lifelong friendships converge.


Donated by Jeremy Hall

4 Club Seats and Parking Pass - Portland Trailblazer Game item
4 Club Seats and Parking Pass - Portland Trailblazer Game
$500

Starting bid

Value: $1300-$1500

4 Club Seats and Parking Pass

Donor will work with the winners to find a game and date that works for them.


Donated by long time Pacer supporter, Dan Dutton

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!