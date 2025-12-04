Blue & White Scrimmage Silent Auction

Value $500.00

Entitles one high school student to 2+ hours of college admissions counseling.

Services include:

Researching Best-Fit Colleges

College Applications

Essay Writing Support

(30 minute complimentary consult & 2 hours 1:1 with student)

This gift certificate does not include complete college list development





Collegecounseling4U.com





Jody Bothe, M. ED. UCLA, guides high school students through the college admission process, optimizing opportunity and success.

Her services include: Standardized test plans, major & career exploration, researching "best fit" colleges, college application completion, essay writing support, financial aid and scholarship resources. Working with 9th-12th graders College Counseling 4 U offers a holistic and personalized approach. Working 1:1 with Jody will guide you and your student through a stress free individualized application strategy. Jody brings a specialized perspective to the college navigation journey as she is a trained and experienced College Admissions Coach.





Donated by Jody Bothe

Her son, Noa Bothe, is an alumni basketball player for LHS. He also earned a 12 sport athlete award.